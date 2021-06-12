St. John commission approves 27-lot subdivision

He also said stubbing a right of way to the south property line wouldn't be possible, as there are wetlands to the south.

"Two of the three delineated wetlands do cross the property lines, and consequently, the third lines up with the other," Fleming said. "So while I could get rid of the third, I couldn't get rid of the other two, which is a roadblock, pun intended, in that regard; that we would not be able to stub that right of way, unfortunately to the south."

During a previous meeting, neighboring homeowners said they wanted to hear plans to preserve the wetlands and shared concerns over traffic, as well as asked for assurance their homes wouldn't be affected by increased water runoff and drainage from the new subdivision.

The subdivision was previously deferred by the commission in May for further review by Kraus, who addressed further concerns during the commission's June 2 meeting.

Kraus noted while petitioner Fleming did address some items included in the original review notes he sent to Abonmarche, the engineer firm for the project, others weren't mentioned.

Kraus said on the plat, lot 24 does not show a 5-foot, no-access easement.