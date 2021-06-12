St. John commission approves 27-lot subdivision

ST. JOHN — A 27-lot subdivision near a more than 100-year-old dairy farm won approval from the St. John Plan Commission earlier this month.
The commission approved the primary plat for the single-family subdivision, known as Parrish Woods, 4-2, pending final site review by Town Engineer Kenn Kraus at its June 2 meeting.
Commission President John Kennedy and member Nancy Wohland voted no. Member Yolanda Cardona was absent.
Petitioner Ryan Fleming with ElevenTen, LLC, noted since the last Plan Commission study session, the right-of-way for the development was expanded from 40 feet to 45 feet without "any consequential changes to lot sizes."
Even with the extended right of way, Fleming said it wouldn't be possible to have left-hand turn lanes along and a sidewalk along the Parrish Avenue right of way.
"I would defer to the board whether or not left turns is more important than the sidewalk. But I can't give you both, unfortunately, just because of the restraints that I have on spacing with regards to the 45-foot right away," Fleming said.
Town Engineer Kraus told commissioners he doesn't recommend installing a left turn lane at this time, or passing blisters, for the development along Parrish.
Fleming also reminded the board developers agreed to install an 8-foot sidewalk for the development during the May study session.
He also said stubbing a right of way to the south property line wouldn't be possible, as there are wetlands to the south.
"Two of the three delineated wetlands do cross the property lines, and consequently, the third lines up with the other," Fleming said. "So while I could get rid of the third, I couldn't get rid of the other two, which is a roadblock, pun intended, in that regard; that we would not be able to stub that right of way, unfortunately to the south."
During a previous meeting, neighboring homeowners said they wanted to hear plans to preserve the wetlands and shared concerns over traffic, as well as asked for assurance their homes wouldn't be affected by increased water runoff and drainage from the new subdivision.
The subdivision was previously deferred by the commission in May for further review by Kraus, who addressed further concerns during the commission's June 2 meeting.
Kraus noted while petitioner Fleming did address some items included in the original review notes he sent to Abonmarche, the engineer firm for the project, others weren't mentioned.
Kraus said on the plat, lot 24 does not show a 5-foot, no-access easement.
Also not included in the plat was a 12-inch water main extending from the north property line to the south property line of the subdivision along Parrish, Kraus said, noting as presented a 12-inch main goes from "the north property line to the first street, and the south property line to the other street. The in between part, there's no water main shown there."
The lift station set to be included in the subdivision also was addressed by Kraus, who noted St. John requires it to have a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system.
"The drawings don't show anything on there that says the SCADA system is to be included with the system," Kraus said. "So right now, we need to have that on there, that needs to be part of it."
Beyond the no-access easement, the SCADA system, the water main and correcting language for side-yard setback requirements, Kraus said the drainage, roads, grading, and sanitary sewer system for the project are fine.
Also June 2, the commission approved 6-0 a revised site plan for Martin's Commercial addition, lot nine; approved 6-0 a final rear yard easement reduction for the Gates of St. John unit 13A, lot 431; and denied 5-1 a request for a second monumental sign and an electronic changeable programmable message sign on the primary monument sign at 9621 Wicker Ave. for Centier Bank.