St. John commission considers 102-lot subdivision
St. John commission considers 102-lot subdivision

STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — A 102-lot subdivision along Calumet Avenue is set to go before the Plan Commission in the coming weeks. 

During a recent St. John Plan Commission study session, Jack Slager, representing CWS Holdings, developer of Greystone, said the 102 single-family homes will compose Greystone unit 3. 

Slager noted the new section of Greystone at 10606 Calumet Ave. will have "heavy architectural controls," and in lieu of a curb along Calumet Avenue, the developer plans to install an 8-foot sidewalk. 

"The road was recently repaved, and we haven't curbed any of the rest of Calumet Avenue. So it's just the exterior of the subdivision, and we are trading that off for an added-width sidewalk along Calumet Avenue. So instead of a 5-foot sidewalk, we're going to go to an 8-foot sidewalk along Calumet," Slager said when asked why curb wasn't going in along Calumet.

Town Engineer Kenn Kraus with Haas & Associates told Commissioners while he has looked at the drawings for the project, he has "a bunch of comments to make."

"I was going to send over my checklist over to the engineers so they could see some of the things that I've got concerns about, and then I will continue looking at the storm sewer and and detention basin work," Kraus said, noting the rest of his items are mostly clerical. 

Kraus also voiced concern over the location of the development's sanitary sewer, which is supposed to be on the south and west side of the street, but is on the north and west side. 

Slager said he will work with the engineers to address the sanitary sewer. 

The subdivision is set to go before the Plan Commission for a public hearing at 7 p.m. April 7. Meetings are held at St. John Town Hall, 10955 W. 93rd Ave., and on the town's YouTube page, Town of St. John, Indiana.  

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

