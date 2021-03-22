St. John commission considers 102-lot subdivision

ST. JOHN — A 102-lot subdivision along Calumet Avenue is set to go before the Plan Commission in the coming weeks.

During a recent St. John Plan Commission study session, Jack Slager, representing CWS Holdings, developer of Greystone, said the 102 single-family homes will compose Greystone unit 3.

Slager noted the new section of Greystone at 10606 Calumet Ave. will have "heavy architectural controls," and in lieu of a curb along Calumet Avenue, the developer plans to install an 8-foot sidewalk.

"The road was recently repaved, and we haven't curbed any of the rest of Calumet Avenue. So it's just the exterior of the subdivision, and we are trading that off for an added-width sidewalk along Calumet Avenue. So instead of a 5-foot sidewalk, we're going to go to an 8-foot sidewalk along Calumet," Slager said when asked why curb wasn't going in along Calumet.

Town Engineer Kenn Kraus with Haas & Associates told Commissioners while he has looked at the drawings for the project, he has "a bunch of comments to make."