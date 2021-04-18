St. John considers water, sewer rate increases

To meet the increased water usage, Swets said, the town is considering upgrading its water distribution system.

Swets said the town would take out an $8 million bond to complete the work, including a new supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, which monitors the town's distribution system; improving the town's water systems, including wells and lift stations; upgrading water mains; and potentially installing two new wells on the east side of St. John.

Swets noted the council's goal is to keep tax dollars down, but the town has "a lot" of water mains and sewers that need to be upgraded and replaced.

"I think this was probably one of the most responsible ways for us to be able to get this done within the town," Swets said. "Again, without raising your taxes. Yes, there's going to be a water rate increase, but I don't really think that's that significant."

Eric Walsh, a municipal advisor with Baker Tilly, said the sewer rate increase will generate $300,000 annually for "needed capital and infrastructure replacement," with $400,000 created from the water increase, outside of large projects St. John is considering.