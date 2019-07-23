ST. JOHN — Members of the St. John Town Council seemed to already have their decision made up on town's salary ordinance before they entered the meeting room Tuesday night.
The council approved an amendment to the ordinance, which awards $188,000 in bonus money to its employees, including a $25,000 to Town Manager Steve Kil.
It only took the council roughly one minute for a 3-1-1 vote to be made and the meeting to be adjourned without giving the public a chance for comment. The motion to adopt the amendment was made by Councilman Mike Forbes and seconded by Councilwoman Rose Hejl. President Mark Barenie voted in favor of the motion. Council Vice President Gerald Swets opposed the motion and Councilwoman Libby Popovic abstained from voting.
St. John residents present at the special meeting immediately showed their disapproval of the council’s decision. Shouting and comments including “Shame on you,” “Unbelievable” and “Total disgrace,” rang throughout the room.
“There is nothing we can do about it,” Bryan Blazak told the crowd after the vote. “One hundred and eighty-eight grand gone.”
In a written statement, Swets said he did not believe Kil deserved to be given the bonus and for the council to approve so, goes against some members’ campaign promise of being fiscally responsible for the town.
“You all took an oath to the people of this town to discharge your duties to the best of your ability. If we have more money available, this in my opinion, is negligent and not the best use of town funds. We could put that to use in other areas,” said Swets, who asked for public comment to be allowed and was denied during meeting.
“This whole process is making a mockery of what voters of our town expect and have asked for.”
A statement on the employee bonus policy by the Town Council was given to The Times after the meeting. The statement, which does not specify which members attributed to it, outlines some of the criteria the council monitors and looks at when considering employee salaries and wages.
Those criteria includes fiscal responsibility, property values and property tax rates, safety of the community and quality of life and maintenance of infrastructure, service delivery and economic vitality.
“We strive to maintain a dedicated and talented workforce and feel, as with any organization, that hard work, dedication, and financial responsibility, is not only a goal, but also an expectation of the Town Council,” the statement read.
Read the full Town Council Employee Bonus Policy Statement:
At its regular meeting earlier this month, the council approved bonuses of $1,000 for all full-time and $500 for part-time employees along with a $25,000 bonus for Kil, who has a salary of $110,323. The motion was proposed by Councilman Mike Forbes and received a 4-1 vote with Council Vice President Gerald Swets opposed.
After the initial July 11 vote, a complaint was filed with the State Board of Accounts by resident Joe Hero, and the SBOA questioned the way in which the Town Council bonuses were approved. This led to the council calling two special meetings to vote on an amendment to the annual salary ordinance.
During Monday’s special council meeting, the ordinance was changed from the original motion to include $10,000 bonuses for Police Chief James Kveton, Fire Chief Fred Willman and Building and Planning Director Rick Eberly; $5,000 bonuses for the Public Works Foreman Bob Davis and Information Technology Director Jason Dravet; and $2,500 bonuses for the Park Superintendent Chip Sobek and Animal Control Officer Jan Kalinowski.
Council members said the bonuses were given based on the town’s quarterly financial reports. The general fund expenses were reported around 4% under budget and the revenue to be about 6% over projection, Kil said in a previous Times report. The general fund cash balance at the beginning of the year (Jan 1, 2019) was $3,672,481.84 and as of July 3, 2019, it is $3,941,791.50.
Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez said she has concerns with the amount of bonuses being awarded, as the council’s numbers aren’t matching up with the ones she’s examined.
According to her reports, the town’s end-of-the-year balance will be about $1.46 million below what it was at the beginning of the year.
“They are looking at a fund report that is dated this month. We have all this money, but what they are forgetting to withdrawal is all the things that they’ve passed that haven’t hit that fund report yet,” Hernandez said, referencing an additional appropriation resolution and the firefighter’s expenses switching from the town’s civilian fund to the 77 fund, which comes out of the general fund, as examples.
“Basically, when you start backing out those numbers, there is not that much to take from," she said. "I am not anti-employee bonuses. I think many of our employees deserve them, but they should be consistent across the board. We have to make sure that we are being fiscally responsible.”