Stahura resigns; caucus will fill mayoral vacancy within 30 days

"He is then responsible for forwarding that to the Lake County Democratic chairman," Sejna said.

The mayoral seat will be filled by a caucus of the city's Democratic precinct committee members. That is expected to occur within 30 days of the resignation.

Because Whiting does not have a position of deputy mayor established by ordinance, City Council President Chris Sarvanidis assumes the duties of mayor until the position is filled by caucus.

Sarvanidis, who has served as council president since 2004, offered no comments about his new responsibilities at what was the first council meeting held since Stahura's announcement Aug. 27 that his resignation would soon follow as part of a plea agreement he accepted related to the misuse of campaign funds.

Stahura was elected mayor in 2003 and had served on the City Council for 20 years prior to that.

His tenure saw many enhancements to the city, including an improved lakefront and the building of the Mascot Hall of Fame.

"We all will miss him," Sarvanidis said.