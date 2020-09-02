Stahura resigns; caucus will fill mayoral vacancy within 30 days

WHITING — The Mayor Joseph Stahura era has officially ended in the city following his resignation on Wednesday.
The announcement was made during a City Council meeting held via teleconference on Tuesday.
City Attorney Denise Sejna said, "I just wanted to advise the council that Mayor Joseph Stahura has tendered his resignation as mayor of the city of Whiting to the clerk of the Lake Circuit Court."
The resignation became effective at 12:01 Wednesday.
This comes one week before Stahura is scheduled to plead guilty before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar in Hammond to felonies involving his diversion of reelection campaign money to his family’s personal use.
U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II charged Stahura Aug. 27 with wire fraud and filing a false tax statement, which carry a statutory maximum penalty of more than 20 years imprisonment.
However, the U.S. Attorney’s office has agreed to recommend he receive leniency in return for his cooperation with investigators looking into the case.
Stahura also agreed last week to resign as mayor before his guilty plea hearing, now scheduled to take place Sept. 9.
Sejna said the resignation letter was given to Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo on Tuesday.
"He is then responsible for forwarding that to the Lake County Democratic chairman," Sejna said.
The mayoral seat will be filled by a caucus of the city's Democratic precinct committee members. That is expected to occur within 30 days of the resignation.
Because Whiting does not have a position of deputy mayor established by ordinance, City Council President Chris Sarvanidis assumes the duties of mayor until the position is filled by caucus.
Sarvanidis, who has served as council president since 2004, offered no comments about his new responsibilities at what was the first council meeting held since Stahura's announcement Aug. 27 that his resignation would soon follow as part of a plea agreement he accepted related to the misuse of campaign funds.
Stahura was elected mayor in 2003 and had served on the City Council for 20 years prior to that.
His tenure saw many enhancements to the city, including an improved lakefront and the building of the Mascot Hall of Fame.
"We all will miss him," Sarvanidis said.
Stahura’s written agreement contains a five-page narrative of admissions he and his wife, Diane, made about 57 withdrawals from his campaign war chest between 2014 and 2019 and spent it for their personal use, in violation of state law.
That included more than $55,000 in gambling debts at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond; the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Blue Sky Casino in downstate French Lick.
He also admits he used campaign donations to cover additional credit card debt, personal taxes and medical bills of the Stahura family.
The mayor also admits filing a false 2018 federal income tax return that didn’t account for money he stole from his campaign account as well as a false 2018 campaign finance disclosure report to the county that overstated his repayment of money he took from his campaign fund.
Whiting mayor, wife pulled $255K from campaign to fuel gambling habit, pay credit card debt, feds say
If the court accepts his guilty plea, U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody would schedule a sentencing at a later date.
However, no agreement on a sentence of a particular number of months is binding on the sentencing court, which must balance Stahura’s prompt cooperation with federal investigators against Stahura’s abuse of the public trust, the amount of money involved and other factors.
Stahura also has agreed to pay the Internal Revenue Service at least $28,977 in delinquent taxes.
He and his wife have agreed to further cooperate with the IRS in determining the total amount of money he owes the government in terms of penalties and interest.
The U.S. Attorney’s office agreed not to charge Stahura’s wife, as long as she cooperates with federal prosecutors, or bring any additional charges against the mayor over this investigation.
Since Stahura was nominated to public office by the Democratic party, state law requires the city’s Democratic precinct committee members to caucus to select another Whiting Democrat to serve as mayor until Stahura’s term expires, a little over three years from now.
