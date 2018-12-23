INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers looking to start the new year by getting some exercise or experiencing the outdoors can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" on Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks and lakes.
The guided hikes are organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and aimed at encouraging people to enjoy nature, connect with friends and visit state parks year-round.
The First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park along Lake Michigan in Porter County is set to run from 10 to 11 a.m.
Visitors should meet at the nature center to be led on a three dune challenge hike covering 1.5 miles.
At the end, park volunteers will welcome hikers with snacks and a fire provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes organization.
Further afield, Potato Creek State Park near South Bend is hosting a one-hour moderate hike starting at 1 p.m. at the nature center. Hot drinks and s'mores will be served at the Peppermint Hill shelter following the hike.
At Prophetstown State Park, near Lafayette, there will be a prairie hike from the visitors center to the Native American village between 2 and 3:30 p.m., with a fire and hot beverages in the council house at the end.
A full list of First Day Hikes and other state park programs is available online at: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2420.htm.