Start the new year on right foot with guided hike through an Indiana state park

Hoosiers resolving to start the new year by getting some exercise or experiencing the outdoors can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" on Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks and lakes.

The guided hikes are organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and aimed at encouraging people to enjoy nature, connect with friends and visit state parks year-round.

The First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park along Lake Michigan in Porter County is set to run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Region time.

Visitors should meet at the nature center to be led on a three-dune challenge hike covering 1.5 miles.

At the end, park volunteers will welcome hikers back with snacks and a campfire provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes organization.

Further afield, Potato Creek State Park near South Bend is hosting a one-mile hike around Worster Lake starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern time) at the nature center. Bowls of chili will be served following the hike courtesy of Friends of Potato Creek.