Start the new year with a socially distanced hike through an Indiana State Park

Hoosiers resolving to start the new year by getting outside, exercising or enjoying nature can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks and lakes, including Indiana Dunes State Park.

The free, self-guided hikes are organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and aimed at encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors, connect with friends and visit state parks year-round.

In the past, First Day Hikes were group events led by park staff and volunteers. However, the need to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the creation of self-guided hikes for Hoosiers who want to continue the tradition.

Visitors to Indiana Dunes State Park, along Lake Michigan in Porter County, should stop by the Nature Center on Jan. 1 to pick up a First Day Hike sticker to wear as they venture on the marked trails in and near the sand dunes.

The DNR also is putting "resolution signs" at each trailhead to give visitors different New Year's resolutions to consider adopting.