State adjusts contact tracing program to cope with COVID-19 case surge

Indiana is switching to a less comprehensive contact tracing program in an attempt to reach more people confirmed to have COVID-19 amid an unrelenting statewide surge in coronavirus infections.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Indiana's 1,000 state-level contact tracers changed Tuesday to a shorter script for notifying Hoosiers about a positive COVID-19 test result and directing them to quarantine guidelines and assistance programs.
Contact tracers also no longer are collecting detailed information on COVID-19 symptoms among "close contacts" of infected individuals, instead directing people who spent more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of a person confirmed to have COVID-19 to online resources for identifying the coronavirus and finding a test site.
"With more cases, interviews were taking much longer and we were seeing more cases lost to follow-up," Box said. "These changes will speed up the process and help ensure that people who have been exposed can take immediate steps to prevent further spread of disease."
In addition, Box said state contact tracers are advising individuals infected with COVID-19 to separately reach out to their close contacts and direct them to the resources on the coronavirus.in.gov website, since they're more likely to respond to a known telephone number or text message from a friend.
"In an ideal world, we would reach every positive individual and every close contact quickly. But the rise in cases clearly signals that we're not living in ideal times and we need every Hoosier to help us prevent the spread of COVID," Box said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday made it a little easier for infected individuals and close contacts to minimize the spread of the disease by revising the recommended quarantine period from two weeks to potentially as few as seven days.
Box said Hoosiers who regularly are around vulnerable individuals still should quarantine for 14 days. But others generally need only isolate themselves for 10 days if they have no COVID-19 symptoms, or just seven days with no COVID-19 symptoms and a negative COVID-19 test result on day 5, 6 or 7.
"Every Hoosier has a stake in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I'm asking all of you to do your part," Box said.
Box insisted the number of state contact tracers, along with the hundreds of additional people at local health departments working to identify close contacts of infected individuals, is sufficient for the usual spread of the virus in the Hoosier State.
"Even states that have many more contact tracers than this are having significant issues trying to keep up with this," Box said. "As soon as these numbers come back down, we'll be able to go to back to the full contract tracing in the way we were able to before."
According to the State Department of Health, Lake County remains among 16 counties statewide classified at the highest-possible "red" level based on the number of new COVID-19 cases and the testing positivity rate.
Porter and LaPorte counties both stayed "orange," one notch below red, following Wednesday's update.
Altogether, 75 of the state's 92 counties are orange and just one, Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana, is "yellow." None are at the lowest "blue" level.
"That's incredibly concerning for our hospitals which remain at capacity in most areas of our state. The number of people hospitalized with COVID, or COVID-like symptoms, continues to rise and it's over 3,400 today. That's almost double where we were one month ago," Box said.
"While the number of red counties is down slightly from the 17 that we saw last week, we've not seen the impact from Thanksgiving gatherings at this point in time. That typically shows up about 10 days to two weeks after the event, so we'll be watching our numbers closely."
In red counties, social gatherings are capped at 25 people, restaurants are urged to shift to carry-out only service, and attendance at sporting events is limited to participants and family.
Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the Lake County health officer, has imposed further restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including capacity caps of 75% at shopping malls and retail stores, 50% at restaurants and retail food establishments, and 25% at bars, nightclubs and gyms.
