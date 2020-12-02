State adjusts contact tracing program to cope with COVID-19 case surge

"In an ideal world, we would reach every positive individual and every close contact quickly. But the rise in cases clearly signals that we're not living in ideal times and we need every Hoosier to help us prevent the spread of COVID," Box said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday made it a little easier for infected individuals and close contacts to minimize the spread of the disease by revising the recommended quarantine period from two weeks to potentially as few as seven days.

Box said Hoosiers who regularly are around vulnerable individuals still should quarantine for 14 days. But others generally need only isolate themselves for 10 days if they have no COVID-19 symptoms, or just seven days with no COVID-19 symptoms and a negative COVID-19 test result on day 5, 6 or 7.

"Every Hoosier has a stake in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I'm asking all of you to do your part," Box said.

Box insisted the number of state contact tracers, along with the hundreds of additional people at local health departments working to identify close contacts of infected individuals, is sufficient for the usual spread of the virus in the Hoosier State.