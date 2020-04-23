State agencies cutting costs, freezing hiring amid COVID-19 tax revenue hit

Indiana government agencies must reduce spending wherever possible, including halting most hiring, under a directive issued this week by the State Budget Agency.
The 10-page memo from State Budget Director Zac Jackson says the coronavirus pandemic is financially squeezing Indiana from both ends, by requiring significant increases in some government services, such as health care, while sharply reducing state tax revenue due to higher unemployment and reduced economic activity.
Jackson said the combination of those factors is putting a "significant strain on state resources" that demands every state agency, and the more than 31,500 state employees, economize and scrimp wherever possible to maximize spending reductions.
According to the memo, state agencies now only are permitted to hire employees with the consent of a Strategic Hiring Committee that will approve a new hire solely if filling the position is essential to addressing the COVID-19 health emergency.
Agencies also should minimize overtime expenses, limit use of outside contractors, eliminate paid internships, encourage telework to reduce office space and parking needs, and seek opportunities to use prison inmate labor to reduce costs wherever possible, the memo says.
In addition, the memo directs state agencies to renegotiate contracts to cut costs, eliminate promotional items, use videoconferencing as an alternative to travel, reduce mail and printing expenses, and generally halt programs not explicitly required by state or federal law, among other strategies.
"This list should not be taken as an exhaustive list of cost saving measures," Jackson said. "As always, agencies should conserve all tax dollars as if (the) expense was coming out of their own pocket."
According to the state budget agency, Indiana's tax revenue for the 2020 budget year — which runs from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020 — remains $33.5 million, or 0.3%, above the state revenue forecast issued in December.
However, the April revenue report, set to be released in early May, is expected to show a significant revenue deficit compared to the forecast, since it will include the first full month of reduced economic activity due to Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.