State alcohol law changes set to spur development in Gary, Cedar Lake, Valparaiso

Northwest Indiana residents and visitors soon will have more options for lakeside dining and drinking, and children will be permitted to tour a new Valparaiso distillery if they are accompanied by an adult.

Those are among the provisions in two alcohol-related measures approved Wednesday by the Indiana General Assembly, and a third set for approval Thursday, that have the potential to reshape Region communities and reinvigorate competition in the liquor store industry.

House Enrolled Act 1090 authorizes six additional alcohol sale permits for Gary that Mayor Jerome Prince hopes to use to lure new restaurants to the Lake Street Beach area on the far east end of the city, near the Indiana Dunes National Park and convenient to the South Shore Line.

"We know that the interest is there," Prince said. "We believe that particular area certainly is primed for development, and we believe that now is the opportunity to seize upon that."

The legislation, which now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law, was inspired by a program originally created to boost business and tourism in Whiting.