State alcohol law changes set to spur development in Gary, Cedar Lake, Valparaiso

Northwest Indiana residents and visitors soon will have more options for lakeside dining and drinking, and children will be permitted to tour a new Valparaiso distillery if they are accompanied by an adult.
Those are among the provisions in two alcohol-related measures approved Wednesday by the Indiana General Assembly, and a third set for approval Thursday, that have the potential to reshape Region communities and reinvigorate competition in the liquor store industry.
House Enrolled Act 1090 authorizes six additional alcohol sale permits for Gary that Mayor Jerome Prince hopes to use to lure new restaurants to the Lake Street Beach area on the far east end of the city, near the Indiana Dunes National Park and convenient to the South Shore Line.
"We know that the interest is there," Prince said. "We believe that particular area certainly is primed for development, and we believe that now is the opportunity to seize upon that."
The legislation, which now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law, was inspired by a program originally created to boost business and tourism in Whiting.
The House sponsor, state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said bringing new restaurants to Gary’s lakefront — and potentially other cities adjacent to Lake Michigan — will boost the state’s economy and help lakefront communities not only recover from the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic but grow and thrive in years to come.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the Senate sponsor, was even more succinct: “Good bill, should pass,” he said.
Cedar Lake is getting a similar opportunity. Senate Bill 310 redefines a municipal riverfront redevelopment project to also include any municipality whose boundaries contain a lake at least 750 acres in size.
Once approved by the Legislature and enacted by the governor, that redefinition will allow Cedar Lake an unlimited number of alcohol sales permits for restaurants located in close proximity to the lake.
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said Cedar Lake officials have an aggressive plan to improve retail and dining along the lake, and the alcohol sales permits will help attract entrepreneurs interested in opening restaurants on the lake.
That measure also authorizes Journeyman Distillery, which is being developed in Valparaiso at the site of the former ANCO windshield wiper plant on Campbell Street, to have individuals under age 21 participate in non-drinking tours of the distillery if they are accompanied by an adult.
In addition, Journeyman will be permitted to sell its alcohol products manufactured on-site in the general merchandise area of the distillery’s restaurant, even though minors are allowed to eat in the restaurant.
Finally, House Enrolled Act 1396 eliminates the five-year Indiana residency requirement for alcohol retailers, dealers and brewers.
That mandate, enacted in 2015 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence at the insistence of Indiana’s powerful liquor store lobby, blocked the plans of Chicago-based Binny's Beverage Depot to acquire several liquor stores in Northwest Indiana.
State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, the sponsor of this year’s 46-page omnibus alcohol legislation, said Indiana had no choice but to scrap the extended residency requirement following a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
The nation’s high court, in its 7-2 Tennessee Wine and Spirits Retailers Association v. Thomas decision, concluded Tennessee’s two-year residency requirement to obtain a retail liquor store license ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution and struck it down.
Indiana’s five-year residency requirement likely would be similarly deemed unconstitutional if challenged in court, so Smaltz said it needed to come off the books.
The legislation also permanently expands alcohol home delivery options that initially were opened up last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was overwhelmingly approved by both the House and Senate.