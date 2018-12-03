INDIANAPOLIS — A Hobart man found guilty of murder for shooting and dismembering a business associate received a fair trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Monday.
Thomas R. Smith, 67, was sentenced in April to 60 years in prison following his conviction by a Lake County jury for causing the death of David Krawczenia, 48, of Portage, at a Gary auto shop where Smith repaired vehicles that Krawczenia purchased and later resold.
According to court records, Smith shot Krawczenia on Nov. 1, 2014, and shoved Krawczenia's body in the trunk of a car to get out of paying about $16,000 he owed Krawczenia.
Krawczenia was found in the trunk of a different vehicle two weeks later at a Griffith apartment complex, absent Krawczenia's head and arms, records show.
In his appeal, Smith argued he should have been let off when his first trial ended in a mistrial after a witness inappropriately referenced a bail hearing.
Smith also claimed prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to sustain a murder conviction.
The appeals court rejected both of Smith's arguments in its 3-0 ruling.
In reviewing the records of the first trial, the judges determined the prosecution did nothing to provoke a mistrial, and Smith therefore was not subject to constitutionally prohibited double jeopardy, or being twice tried for the same crime.
Concerning sufficiency, the court found prosecutors adequately showed through crime scene evidence, telephone records and multiple witness statements that Smith shot Krawczenia and put his body in the vehicle that ultimately was found in Griffith.
"(There) was sufficient evidence to support a jury verdict that Smith killed Krawczenia," the appeals court said.
Smith still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider overturning the trial and appellate court decisions.