State approves spending to improve National Guard armories in Hammond, Gary

The Indiana National Guard armories in Hammond and Gary will receive some urgently needed improvements after the State Budget Committee Tuesday authorized spending nearly a million dollars to repair the facilities.

Under the plan, both the Hammond armory, 2530 E. 173rd Street, and the Gary armory, 2501 E. 15th Avenue, will be getting new boilers to replace equipment that is more than three decades old.

Indiana Adjutant General Dale Lyles said routine failures of the boiler at each armory frequently has led to no hot water being available in the buildings, rendering them unusable.

The state's spending oversight committee authorized using $329,033 in state funds, and an equal amount of federal funds, on the boilers.

The committee also approved spending a total of $1,356,315 in state and federal funds to replace the roofing at three Indiana armories, including the 15th Avenue armory in Gary.

Lyles said the roof in Gary, as well as at the armories in South Bend and Madison, is at the end of its useful life, and must be promptly replaced to prevent water infiltration from damaging the interior of the armory.

The new roofing at the Gary armory is expected to last for at least 30 years.