State approves spending to improve National Guard armories in Hammond, Gary

The Indiana National Guard armories in Hammond and Gary will receive some urgently needed improvements after the State Budget Committee Tuesday authorized spending nearly a million dollars to repair the facilities.
Under the plan, both the Hammond armory, 2530 E. 173rd Street, and the Gary armory, 2501 E. 15th Avenue, will be getting new boilers to replace equipment that is more than three decades old.
Indiana Adjutant General Dale Lyles said routine failures of the boiler at each armory frequently has led to no hot water being available in the buildings, rendering them unusable.
The state's spending oversight committee authorized using $329,033 in state funds, and an equal amount of federal funds, on the boilers.
The committee also approved spending a total of $1,356,315 in state and federal funds to replace the roofing at three Indiana armories, including the 15th Avenue armory in Gary.
Lyles said the roof in Gary, as well as at the armories in South Bend and Madison, is at the end of its useful life, and must be promptly replaced to prevent water infiltration from damaging the interior of the armory.
The new roofing at the Gary armory is expected to last for at least 30 years.
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories during the past week.
Crown Point police were not aware of anyone wounded by the gunfire, which was reported about 3:15 a.m., Police Chief Pete Land said.
Firefighters responded about 8 p.m. Sunday to a fire at a home in the 700 block of Lindberg Street.
Beachgoers looking to enjoy the final days of summer at Region beaches should stay out of the water.
The Region's only Labor Day parade brought out vintage automobiles, a marching band and a big crowd.
A semitrailer collision left a Region roadway closed while crews worked to clean up spilled soap on Sunday afternoon.
The coyote appeared to have been injured in a fight with another animal, Highland police say.
The first responder on scene heard a child in the home crying and screaming, “Mommy, where are you?”
An Illinois man who stole money from businesses in St. John and Crown Point is not entitled to any reduction in his prison term of 2 1/2 years, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
Police said the incident was isolated and the attacker and victim knew each other.
"Steelworkers of NW Indiana" billboards are going up across the Region supporting President Donald Trump and Congressional candidate Mark Leyva. A group of members of the United Steelworkers union independently paid for the political advertising campaign, which the union is decrying as misleading.
Melissa N. Matlon is known to frequent the Chesterton, Portage, and Valparaiso areas, as well as Whiting, Hammond and Merrillville, police said.
The teen's manner of death was not immediately clear, officials said.
A search has been ongoing since late Sunday, when the man was reported missing after falling overboard a boat near the Hammond Marina, officials said.
The Whiting native appeared in U.S. District Court to formally plead guilty to wire and tax fraud charges that have ended a long and illustrious political career and could land him in prison.
Lloyd Besaw, 35, of Lowell, is accused of using passcodes to enter the hospital's emergency room and a secure storeroom and leaving minutes later with a small bin of IV supplies.
Willie A. Jones Jr., 20, who has addresses in Gary and Indianapolis, was shot in the leg during a melee about 3:15 a.m. Aug. 22 inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway. The fight led to the fatal shooting of Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary.
The battle caused $600 in damages, including a broken printer and $300 worth of destroyed merchandise, a store manager said.
Ford is looking to slash white-collar 1,400 jobs through buyouts.
"This rebranding will result in new hospital names as well as a new system name and will better reflect their existing close working relationship," said Kelly J. Credit, regional director of network marketing and communications.
"Ms. (Lisandra) Thompson alluded to the fact that the sole purpose of renting the room was to have somewhere to put the children," police said.
Willie M. Walker, 29, is accused of following the woman after she drove away from Growlers in Highway just after 2 a.m. Sunday, abducting her at gunpoint from Hammond and holding her inside an East Chicago apartment.
The suspect was charged July 24, but his case remained sealed until he was booked Wednesday into the Lake County Jail.
A female and an infant were trapped inside the home, said Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig. Both were rescued and the infant was airlifted to a hospital.
Williams agreed to talk to police Sept. 2 and allegedly used the word "rape" while confessing to sexually abusing the boy, court records state.
"Many people in the community would check on him and provide him with food and clothing,” Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.
The driver was identified as a 28-year-old Gary man, a coroner's report revealed.
A resident living less than a half mile from the site said he heard an explosion that shook his house.
The female's mother said when she arrived home, she watched the footage from the camera and found recordings of not just her daughter, but also her son's girlfriend in the shower, according to the report.
The man was taken to a Dyer hospital where he died, the coroner said.
The driver told police that the dark SUV had blue and red flashing lights on the front of the vehicle.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.