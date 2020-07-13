State auditors demand high school cheer coach repay missing funds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The former head cheerleading coach at Calumet New Tech High School is being asked to repay more than a thousand dollars in cheer team funds that allegedly never made it to the bank.

A special State Board of Accounts audit accuses Tamika Garner of mishandling the Warriors cheer team money during 2018-19 school year, and until Garner was terminated on Oct. 16, 2019.

According to the audit, Garner issued receipts to cheer team members for mandatory participation fees totaling $5,388.79, but only deposited $3,945.15, a shortage of $1,443.64.

In addition, there was no receipt or deposit for the $240.82 Garner's daughter allegedly paid for her cheer team fees, and a $50 online donation to the cheer team was not recorded or deposited by Garner, the audit claims.

As a result, the State Board of Accounts is asking Garner to repay $1,734.46 in cheer team funds it believes she mishandled.

The state auditing agency also is demanding Garner pay an additional $1,580.05 to cover the costs of the special audit, for a total of $3,314.51.