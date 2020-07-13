You are the owner of this article.
State auditors demand high school cheer coach repay missing funds
State auditors demand high school cheer coach repay missing funds

GARY — The former head cheerleading coach at Calumet New Tech High School is being asked to repay more than a thousand dollars in cheer team funds that allegedly never made it to the bank.

A special State Board of Accounts audit accuses Tamika Garner of mishandling the Warriors cheer team money during 2018-19 school year, and until Garner was terminated on Oct. 16, 2019.

According to the audit, Garner issued receipts to cheer team members for mandatory participation fees totaling $5,388.79, but only deposited $3,945.15, a shortage of $1,443.64.

In addition, there was no receipt or deposit for the $240.82 Garner's daughter allegedly paid for her cheer team fees, and a $50 online donation to the cheer team was not recorded or deposited by Garner, the audit claims.

As a result, the State Board of Accounts is asking Garner to repay $1,734.46 in cheer team funds it believes she mishandled.

The state auditing agency also is demanding Garner pay an additional $1,580.05 to cover the costs of the special audit, for a total of $3,314.51.

According to state regulations: "Funds misappropriated, diverted or unaccounted for through malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance in office of any official or employee may be the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee.

"Audit costs incurred because of theft and shortage may be the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee."

The audit additionally found Garner failed to make timely deposits of the money she did take to the bank, did not follow the prescribed receipt process, and did not turn over to the school district a $59.99 tablet computer she received as a premium for purchasing $2,641.44 in cheer team spirit towels.

Garner did not submit a written response to the audit report that notes it has been provided to the district's superintendent, school board president and business manager.

A copy of the report also has been given to the Lake County prosecutor and Indiana attorney general as part of the effort to recover the missing money, according to the audit.

Download PDF Special state audit of Calumet New Tech cheerleading team

