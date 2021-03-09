 Skip to main content
State auditors seeking repayment of more than $20,000 from former Hebron official
State auditors seeking repayment of more than $20,000 from former Hebron official

Hebron Town Hall stock

Hebron Town Hall

 Doug Ross, The Times

HEBRON — The State Board of Accounts is demanding the town's former clerk-treasurer reimburse more than $20,000 state auditors claim Hebron unnecessary paid in federal tax penalties and state sales tax.

An audit report released Tuesday accuses former Clerk-Treasurer Alan Kirkpatrick of repeatedly failing to follow standard accounting practices, regularly reconcile the town's bank accounts, properly manage financial records, and submit required monthly and annual reports.

Moreover, auditors said Kirkpatrick did not timely remit federal and state withholding taxes and state sales taxes in five of the eight quarters in 2017 and 2018, causing the town to incur and pay a total of $22,227.86 in penalties, interest, taxes and fees.

The auditors noted that state regulations declare municipal officials and employees have a responsibility to perform their duties in a manner that does not result in unreasonable fees being assessed against the town.

Any penalties, interest or other charges paid by the town may become the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee, according to the regulations.

To that end, the State Board of Accounts said it advised Kirkpatrick in January he must repay Hebron for the penalties and fees incurred due to his management of the town's finances.

Kirkpatrick did not submit a written response to the payment demand that was included in the audit report. Kirkpatrick was defeated by Jamie Uzelack in his 2019 campaign to remain in office.

The State Board of Accounts said it is forwarding its audit report to the Porter County prosecutor and Indiana attorney general to try to collect the money from Kirkpatrick.

State audit of Hebron clerk-treasurer

Download PDF State audit of Hebron clerk-treasurer

