State auditors seeking repayment of more than $20,000 from former Hebron official

HEBRON — The State Board of Accounts is demanding the town's former clerk-treasurer reimburse more than $20,000 state auditors claim Hebron unnecessary paid in federal tax penalties and state sales tax.

An audit report released Tuesday accuses former Clerk-Treasurer Alan Kirkpatrick of repeatedly failing to follow standard accounting practices, regularly reconcile the town's bank accounts, properly manage financial records, and submit required monthly and annual reports.

Moreover, auditors said Kirkpatrick did not timely remit federal and state withholding taxes and state sales taxes in five of the eight quarters in 2017 and 2018, causing the town to incur and pay a total of $22,227.86 in penalties, interest, taxes and fees.

The auditors noted that state regulations declare municipal officials and employees have a responsibility to perform their duties in a manner that does not result in unreasonable fees being assessed against the town.

Any penalties, interest or other charges paid by the town may become the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee, according to the regulations.