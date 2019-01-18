INDIANAPOLIS — The heaviest things lifted by Hoosier lawmakers at the Statehouse typically include a few sheets of paper, a tablet computer and maybe a plastic plate with a free lunch on it.
That could be why members of both the Indiana House and Senate stood in awe Monday when LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Greer strode into the chambers.
In October, Greer set a new Indiana state record by bench pressing 446 pounds to win the gold medal at the North American Regional Bench Press Competition in Costa Rica.
His accomplishment was magnified by the fact that Greer only has been powerlifting for two years, in between his duties as a canine officer at the LaPorte County sheriff's department.
Greer also previously worked 12 years as a police officer in the city of LaPorte.
"Bobby's powerlifting successes are truly remarkable and represent his spirit of determination and perseverance," said state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.
State lawmakers unanimously approved Senate Concurrent Resolution 11, congratulating Greer for setting the state's new bench press record and thanking him for conscientiously serving his community.
"He has made his country and state very proud, and we appreciate his service as a police officer here at home," said state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.