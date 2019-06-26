The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is declaring Thursday an Air Quality Action Day for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, due to anticipated high levels of ozone.
Region residents are asked to help reduce ozone by walking, biking, carpooling or using public transportation instead of driving. Or, for those who have to drive, combining multiple errands into a single trip and avoiding idling in drive-thru lanes.
IDEM also is encouraging Hoosiers to wait to refuel their vehicles or use gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
In addition, the agency recommends conserving energy by turning off lights and setting air conditioners to 75 degrees or above.
Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors.
Individuals sensitive to air quality changes may be affected when ozone levels are high. In particular, children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, according to IDEM.
Northwest Indiana is one of four areas of the state with an Air Quality Action Day for Thursday, along with the South Bend and Fort Wayne regions, and southeast Indiana.