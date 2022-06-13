State declares Tuesday an Air Quality Action Day for all of Indiana

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is declaring Tuesday an Air Quality Action Day for all 92 counties in the state, including Northwest Indiana, due to anticipated high levels of ozone.

Hoosiers are asked to help reduce ozone by walking, biking, carpooling or using public transportation instead of driving. Or, for those who have to drive, combining multiple errands into a single trip and avoiding idling in drive-thru lanes.

IDEM also is encouraging Hoosiers to wait until after 7 p.m. to refuel their vehicles or use gasoline-powered lawn equipment.

In addition, the agency recommends conserving energy by turning off lights and setting air conditioners to 75 degrees or above.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors.

Individuals sensitive to air quality changes may be affected when ozone levels are high. In particular, children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, according to IDEM.

