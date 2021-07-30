State defends lack of mask mandate in schools as COVID cases hit 2020 levels

Most of the districts in the Region have said they will follow any updated guidance or mandates from state and local health officials pertaining to masking and other safety protocols.

Questions from the media Friday about the lack of state mandate for masks in the classroom came after Box announced that COVID-19 is on the rise again in Indiana and across the country. Indiana is averaging more than 900 new cases a day, which is on par or a little ahead of last year this time.

What is different this year is that the state has "the most powerful tool available to prevent disease" in the form of three highly effective vaccines, Box said. Yet almost half of all eligible Hoosiers have yet to receive a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The biggest threat is the Delta variant, which she said is fueling the current increase in cases. This variant spreads more than twice as easily as compared to other strains and each infected person can infect an average of eight or nine other people.

Hospitalizations due to COVID are also up, with nearly 8,000 people across the state hospitalized this past week, which is more than a month ago, Box said.