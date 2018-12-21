INDIANAPOLIS — A Munster addiction doctor this week regained the ability to practice medicine in the state after agreeing to give up his authority to prescribe controlled substances.
The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana issued an order Tuesday immediately terminating its license suspension of Dr. Faizuddin Shareef, of NWI Medical Consultants, that originally was set to expire Jan. 22.
Board President Dr. John Strobel said in the order that Shareef has surrendered for cause his certificate of registration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and without it, Shareef no longer can write prescriptions for controlled substances.
"With this development, the state took the position that given the reasons for the issuance of the summary suspension previously, he is no longer a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety if allowed to continue to practice," Strobel said.
Shareef's medical license initially was suspended in July after the board heard testimony and viewed records showing Shareef routinely ignored the results of urine drug screens that indicated his patients likely were trading or selling the Suboxone addiction treatment medication he prescribed them for heroin or other opioid drugs.
In addition, Shareef frequently prescribed nearly all his patients the same amount and the same strength of Suboxone without fully investigating the medical necessity of the treatments he was providing, and his medical records were kept in an "abysmal" state, according to Deputy Attorney General Timothy Weber.
Four of Shareef's patients are known to have died of drug overdoses in the past two years. While Weber said Shareef was not directly responsible for those deaths, he told the board that Shareef failed to take notice of clear warning signs that his patients were using heroin.
Shareef said since having his medical license restored earlier this week he's already seen 175 patients in his office at 8220 Calumet Ave.
He explained that patients needing Suboxone, a controlled substance, are referred to other doctors at his practice.
But Shareef said he is available "for everything other than Suboxone," with the caution that "we are not going to give everybody what they want."
"Dr. Shareef is back with a vengeance to take care of people," he said.
Shareef also indicated that he expects to reacquire his DEA certificate for prescribing controlled substances sometime next year.