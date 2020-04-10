× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hoosiers concerned about getting their annual income tax returns completed this weekend to file by the usual April 15 deadline can breathe easy.

They're not due until July 15.

Both Indiana and the federal government recently extended the due date for 2019 income tax filings and payments as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the deadline change applies to individual and corporate income tax returns normally due April 15. Corporate income tax returns usually due May 20 now are due Aug. 17.

The state revenue agency said there's no need to request an extension to file last year's income taxes on or before July 15.

However, taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond July 15 can further postpone completing their federal and state returns by submitting Form 4868 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, according to DOR.