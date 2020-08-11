State grants available to aid arts, tourism organizations impacted by COVID-19

The state is making up to $10 million in federal CARES Act funds available to Indiana arts, cultural and destination marketing organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Tuesday qualifying organizations whose normal operations have been disrupted by COVID-19 are eligible for the grants that will be jointly awarded by the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and the Indiana Arts Commission.
"The arts and cultural sector adds vibrancy and depth to Hoosiers' lives and is a significant factor in the health of Indiana's tourism economy," Crouch said.
"We developed this program to assist and preserve the many Hoosier destinations, events and programs that help enhance the quality of life here in our great state.
Indiana-based nonprofit organizations can begin applying for the funds Friday through the Indiana Arts Commission website at in.gov/arts/2567.htm.
The application deadline is Sept. 8.
"In cities, towns and counties both urban and rural, big and small, the arts play a vital role in economy, quality of life, and community identity," said Lewis Ricci, executive director of the state arts commission.
"We are thrilled that this important and timely program will help preserve the arts and cultural community assets that our citizens value."
