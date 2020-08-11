You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State grants available to aid arts, tourism organizations impacted by COVID-19
urgent

State grants available to aid arts, tourism organizations impacted by COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
State grants available to aid arts, tourism organizations impacted by COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces the state is making up to $10 million in federal CARES Act funds available as grants to assist Indiana arts, cultural and tourism organizations impacted by COVID-19.

 Screenshot

The state is making up to $10 million in federal CARES Act funds available to Indiana arts, cultural and destination marketing organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Tuesday qualifying organizations whose normal operations have been disrupted by COVID-19 are eligible for the grants that will be jointly awarded by the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and the Indiana Arts Commission.

"The arts and cultural sector adds vibrancy and depth to Hoosiers' lives and is a significant factor in the health of Indiana's tourism economy," Crouch said.

"We developed this program to assist and preserve the many Hoosier destinations, events and programs that help enhance the quality of life here in our great state.

Indiana-based nonprofit organizations can begin applying for the funds Friday through the Indiana Arts Commission website at in.gov/arts/2567.htm.

The application deadline is Sept. 8.

"In cities, towns and counties both urban and rural, big and small, the arts play a vital role in economy, quality of life, and community identity," said Lewis Ricci, executive director of the state arts commission.

"We are thrilled that this important and timely program will help preserve the arts and cultural community assets that our citizens value."

Gallery: Storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb imposes statewide face mask requirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts