State halts visitation at three LaPorte County prisons to prevent coronavirus spread

The Indiana Department of Correction is indefinitely suspending visitation to seven state prisons — including three facilities in LaPorte County — to prevent any possible inmate infections of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
While there currently are no known COVID-19 cases among staff or prisoners at IDOC facilities, the agency said Monday it is taking the extraordinary step of halting public visits at facilities located in or near communities where Hoosiers have contracted the virus.
"I know how important visitations are to offenders and to their family and friends, but the overriding concern is to limit the opportunity of COVID-19 being introduced into our facilities," said IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter.
"I've directed my staff to assess the need for continued visitation restrictions on a daily basis, and when responsible to do so, restrictions will be lifted, or if necessary, expanded to other facilities to protect staff and offenders."
The LaPorte County facilities where visitation is halted are the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, the Westville Correctional Facility, and the LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Facility.
Visitors also are banned at the Heritage Trail Correctional Facility, Plainfield Correctional Facility and the Reception Diagnostic Center, all in Hendricks County, as well as the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis.
The State Department of Health confirmed Monday that four Hoosiers have tested positive COVID-19, three in the Indianapolis area and one in Noble County, about 100 miles east of Michigan City.