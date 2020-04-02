State health programs suspend cost-sharing to ensure no one loses coverage

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Indiana temporarily is eliminating the cost-sharing requirements of state-run health programs, including the Healthy Indiana Plan, to ensure no Hoosier loses, or is unable to afford, his or her coverage during the coronavirus public health emergency.

The Family and Social Services Administration announced Wednesday that copayments and premiums typically required to be paid as a condition of participating in HIP, Hoosier Care Connect, Hoosier Healthwise or Medicaid will not be collected for the foreseeable future.

The copayment waiver also applies to pharmacy services. In addition, pharmacists now are authorized to substitute a brand name drug if a generic drug is out of stock, and can fill some prescriptions for a 90-day period to reduce the need for monthly refills.

Individuals who already paid a premium for March, or any subsequent month, will have those payments applied as credits when payments are again required, according to FSSA.

The agency said members who failed to renew their participation in an Indiana health coverage plan by March 31 will not lose their coverage, unless they voluntarily withdraw from the program or move out of state.