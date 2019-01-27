INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House has approved a bipartisan plan to optimize the Kankakee River Basin Commission as part of an effort to mitigate future flooding along the southern borders of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
State representatives voted 97-0 Thursday to advance House Bill 1270 to the Senate. It shrinks to nine members the current 24-member commission, with each member required to have experience in construction, project management, flood control or drainage.
"Local homeowners and farmers living in and near the basin have expressed their concerns about the time it took to address the flooding last year," said state Rep. Doug Gutwein, R-Francesville, sponsor of the legislation.
"Reducing the number of members on the commission would enable them to reach decisions and take action more quickly."
Under the plan, which is co-sponsored by state Reps. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron; and Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster; the county commissioners in the eight Northwest Indiana counties drained by the Kankakee River each would appoint one member of the new Kankakee River Basin Development Commission.
The governor would appoint the ninth member, and two nonvoting members from Illinois' Kankakee and Iroquois counties also would be invited to participate.
An independent study is underway to identify potential Kankakee River flood-control remedies. Gutwein said his goal is to have the new commission in place, and prepared to act on those recommendations, once they're finalized later this year.
"The flooding last February caused severe damage to homes and farms and prevented farmers from getting in the fields and planting crops on time," Gutwein said.
"To better protect the homes and livelihoods of Hoosiers living in the area, we need to take steps to prevent and manage future floods."
The legislation does not address how the revamped commission would pay for flood-control improvements.
Gutwein said that likely will require a future assessment be imposed on properties served by the commission, similar to the extra property tax charge paid by landowners living near the once flood-prone Little Calumet River in northern Lake County.