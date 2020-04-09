State issues warnings to 80 'nonessential' businesses operating in spite of governor's order

The Enforcement Response Team did not immediately respond to a request for the names and locations of the 80 warned businesses.

Meanwhile, Holcomb issued a warning of his own to churches and other religious institutions considering holding indoor services commemorating Good Friday and celebrating Easter this weekend: Don't do it.

The governor said, as a Christian, he understands the importance of Holy Week and the obligations it puts on fellow believers.

But Holcomb said the risk of spreading the coronavirus when more than 10 people are gathered together — and the potential illness and death that can follow — should inspire both pastors and parishioners to skip in-person Easter services this year.

"During this time of uncertainty, faith is more important than ever, and I am deeply grateful to our religious leaders for their efforts to find safe and creative ways to serve their communities," Holcomb said.

The governor suggested churches still eager to celebrate Easter consider broadcasting their services online or hosting a drive-in service, but only if everyone stays in their vehicles, the vehicles are spaced well apart, and any communion distribution follows safe food handling standards.