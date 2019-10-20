State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, whose House District 11 spans southern Lake and Porter counties, is hosting four town hall meetings Tuesday and Wednesday to speak with his constituents prior to the start of the 2020 legislative session.
His Tuesday sessions run from 5-6:30 p.m. at Cedar Lake Town Hall, 7408 Constitution Ave; and 7-8:30 p.m. at Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.
On Wednesday, Aylesworth's town hall meetings are from 5-6:30 p.m. at Kouts Town Hall, 210 S. Main St.; and 7-8:30 p.m. at the Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St.
"I look forward to hearing from the folks in our area and how I can better serve them and their families," Aylesworth said. "Feedback from members of our community is critical in helping me as I consider potential legislation and vote on bills."
Aylesworth was first elected to the Indiana House in 2014. During the 2019 session, he served as vice chair of the Environmental Affairs Committee and also served on the Local Government and Natural Resources committees.
In September, Aylesworth said he plans to file a bill in the upcoming session to increase the smoking and vaping age in Indiana from 18 to 21.
"With the intense scrutiny and recent disclosures about the damage to teenage lungs, I think it very necessary to limit access to vaping products as a public health issue for young people," he previously told The Times. "Unfortunately there is no oversight as to what chemicals are actually in vaping products."
He's also drafted a bill that would create a process for county commissioners and county councils to remove elected county officials who are absent from their job.
The move comes after The Times reporting that Lake County Recorder Michael Brown has rarely shown up at the office over the last two years.
After the Lake County Council voted to reduce his salary to $1, Brown vowed to return to work.
The 2020 legislative session begins Jan. 6. State lawmakers are required by law to adjourn for the year no later than March 14.
Aylesworth also can be reached via email at h11@iga.in.gov or by calling 317-232-9600.