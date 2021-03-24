State lawmakers continue advancing major changes to Lake County judicial selection process

A Senate committee narrowly agreed Wednesday to advance legislation altering the process Lake County has used for decades to recommend superior court judicial candidates for appointment by the governor.

House Bill 1453 was approved 5-4 after it was revised to provide equal representation on the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission to members selected by the governor and members chosen by the county commissioners, along with the chief justice of Indiana or her designee available to break any 2-2 ties.

Representatives from multiple Lake County legal organizations told the Senate Judiciary Committee they oppose the legislation, both in its original and amended forms, because it removes Lake County lawyers from the judicial nominating process.

Currently, judicial candidates are vetted by a nine-member commission, with four members chosen by Lake County attorneys, four by the Lake County Commissioners, and the ninth picked by the chief justice of Indiana. Nominating commission members, by law, must reflect the racial, gender and political diversity of Lake County.