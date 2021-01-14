State lawmakers could strip most Indiana cities of ability to change city name

Most Indiana cities may soon no longer be permitted to change their name for any reason, even if it honors a slave owner, Indian killer, or someone else deemed unworthy of recognition.
Senate Bill 130, sponsored by state Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, would prohibit the four cities named in the Indiana Constitution — Indianapolis, Clarksville, Vincennes and Evansville — and the approximately 140 cities referenced in state laws, from ever using the statutory process to change their name.
Sandlin initially told the Senate Local Government Committee Thursday that allowing those cities to change their names would require too much work to update the Indiana Code or potentially amend the Indiana Constitution, even though Hoosier lawmakers have proposed more than 1,000 new or revised laws and constitutional amendments so far this year.
He later acknowledged his real interest is halting any effort to change the name of Indianapolis because the city name contains the word "Indian."
"I call it a preemptive measure," Sandlin said. "People know Indianapolis worldwide. ... Losing our identity could have a significant economic impact."
Under Indiana law, a city name can be changed if 500 city residents submit a name change petition to the city council, a public hearing is held, and the city council adopts an ordinance officially changing the name.
The legislation would not limit Indiana town name changes or alter that process, which also requires a voter referendum following town council approval.
There is no known, organized effort to change the name of Indianapolis. The Hoosier capital city actually is named, not for Indians, but for its home state: Indiana plus -polis, the Greek word for city.
The state of Indiana, of course, is named in recognition of the indigenous tribes who lived in the area for centuries prior to European and American settlement.
But Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in July said there's no chance Indiana will be renamed akin to the pro football team in Washington, D.C., or the baseball team in Cleveland, Ohio.
State Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, isn't so sure. He said: "Let's not fool ourselves — we've seen a lot things going on in the last 10, 11 months."
Democrats claimed this is yet another effort by Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly to usurp local control, which the GOP claims to revere, similar to recently enacted prohibitions on local minimum wage rates, local gun regulations, and local plastic ban bans.
"I don't know why a city or a town would want to change their name. But I don't know that I want to stop them if they have a good reason," said state Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson.
Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis agreed: "I think we're overstepping our bounds."
The committee chairman, state Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, declined to call an immediate vote on the measure to give Sandlin an opportunity to consider revising it.
Buck said he allowed a hearing on the proposal because he's concerned the state may waste millions of dollars on tourism and marketing if cities can just change their names willy-nilly.