State lawmakers could strip most Indiana cities of ability to change city name

Under Indiana law, a city name can be changed if 500 city residents submit a name change petition to the city council, a public hearing is held, and the city council adopts an ordinance officially changing the name.

The legislation would not limit Indiana town name changes or alter that process, which also requires a voter referendum following town council approval.

There is no known, organized effort to change the name of Indianapolis. The Hoosier capital city actually is named, not for Indians, but for its home state: Indiana plus -polis, the Greek word for city.

The state of Indiana, of course, is named in recognition of the indigenous tribes who lived in the area for centuries prior to European and American settlement.

But Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in July said there's no chance Indiana will be renamed akin to the pro football team in Washington, D.C., or the baseball team in Cleveland, Ohio.

State Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, isn't so sure. He said: "Let's not fool ourselves — we've seen a lot things going on in the last 10, 11 months."