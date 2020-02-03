State lawmakers drop efforts to regulate Lake Michigan shoreline, for now

After testing the waters for nearly a month, the Indiana General Assembly has decided not to wade into the issue of how to regulate the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Separate proposals pending in the House and Senate which, among other things, would have defined in state law the public-owned portion of the shoreline and identified some permitted recreational uses, were not called for votes prior to key deadlines Monday.

As a result, House Bill 1031 and Senate Bill 325 cannot advance further during the 10-week legislative session.

State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, sponsor of Senate Bill 325, said lawmakers simply could not find a "workable" solution to preserve the portion of the shoreline owned by the state while addressing the concerns of lake-adjacent private property owners.

Glick said she plans to propose a state task force be created to focus on delineating the ordinary high-water mark — which separates the public and private portions of the shoreline — in such a way that beach users easily can understand where they are.