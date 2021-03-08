State lawmakers eye expansion of Indiana baby box locations

"We need the ability to have baby boxes, especially along the Ohio River," Frye said. "Some of the poorest areas of Indiana are from Madison to Lawrenceburg. It’s just poverty — I love those folks, but it’s just poverty."

The legislation also authorizes a parent to call 911 and request an emergency services provider pick up a newborn baby the parent intends to permanently surrender, instead of having to find transportation to a police station, fire station, hospital or baby box.

A second measure, House Bill 1032, would allow baby boxes at unstaffed volunteer fire stations, if the station is located in a city or town and the box is equipped with a regularly tested alarm that dials 911 when a baby is placed inside so police can promptly remove the child from the box.

Both proposals previously passed the House unanimously and began being reviewed Monday by the Senate Committee on Family and Children Services, which is working to ensure the differing language of each plan does not inadvertently create a statutory conflict.