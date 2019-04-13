{{featured_button_text}}
State lawmakers give final approval to Porter County election reforms, send measure to governor

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, standing left, speaks Thursday in the Indiana House in favor of advancing the Porter County election administration reforms in House Bill 1217 to the governor. The legislation was approved 88-0.

 Dan Carden, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is likely to sign into law major reforms for Porter County election administration after both the Indiana House and Senate approved the plan without a single legislator in either chamber voting no.

On Thursday, state representatives advanced House Enrolled Act 1217 to the governor's desk by concurring, 88 to 0, with a minor change made to the legislation by the Senate prior to its April 8, 49 to 0, endorsement of the proposal.

If enacted by the governor, starting July 1 a new board of elections and registration will administer voting in Porter County, instead of bundling the task with the other duties of the circuit court clerk.

Day-to-day operations will be overseen by a clerk-appointed director and assistant director, who must belong to different political parties, and the directors will hire election board employees on an equal-party basis.

In addition, the directors and all the employees must win bipartisan approval from a five-person election board composed of two Democrats and two Republicans, chosen by each party's county chairman; as well as the county clerk.

The measure also prohibits nepotism in direct appointments to election board positions statewide, and requires Porter County absentee ballots be counted in a central location, instead of being delivered to polling places on Election Day.

All the Republican and Democratic lawmakers representing Porter County in both the House and Senate co-sponsored the proposal.

They said their goal was to put in place a system that will prevent a repeat of last year's general election that saw missing poll workers, non-existent absentee ballot deliveries and no vote tallies for days after the polls closed.

Statehouse Bureau Chief

Dan is Statehouse Bureau Chief for The Times. Since 2009, he's reported on Indiana government and politics — and how both impact the Region — from the state capital in Indianapolis. He originally is from Orland Park, Ill.