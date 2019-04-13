State lawmakers give final approval to Porter County election reforms, send measure to governor

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is likely to sign into law major reforms for Porter County election administration after both the Indiana House and Senate approved the plan without a single legislator in either chamber voting no.
On Thursday, state representatives advanced House Enrolled Act 1217 to the governor's desk by concurring, 88 to 0, with a minor change made to the legislation by the Senate prior to its April 8, 49 to 0, endorsement of the proposal.
If enacted by the governor, starting July 1 a new board of elections and registration will administer voting in Porter County, instead of bundling the task with the other duties of the circuit court clerk.
Day-to-day operations will be overseen by a clerk-appointed director and assistant director, who must belong to different political parties, and the directors will hire election board employees on an equal-party basis.
In addition, the directors and all the employees must win bipartisan approval from a five-person election board composed of two Democrats and two Republicans, chosen by each party's county chairman; as well as the county clerk.
The measure also prohibits nepotism in direct appointments to election board positions statewide, and requires Porter County absentee ballots be counted in a central location, instead of being delivered to polling places on Election Day.
All the Republican and Democratic lawmakers representing Porter County in both the House and Senate co-sponsored the proposal.
They said their goal was to put in place a system that will prevent a repeat of last year's general election that saw missing poll workers, non-existent absentee ballot deliveries and no vote tallies for days after the polls closed.