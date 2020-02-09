State lawmakers holding public forum Saturday at Gary's Glen Theater

GARY — Five state lawmakers representing northern Lake County are holding a public forum Saturday to update their constituents on the work of the Indiana General Assembly at the midpoint of the annual legislative session.

The free event is set for 12 p.m. at the Glen Theater, 20 W. Ridge Rd., Gary.

In addition to hearing from the elected officials, Region residents are invited to share their ideas for new state laws and their opinions about the proposals pending at the Statehouse.

The participating lawmakers are: State Reps. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and state Sens. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

