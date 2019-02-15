INDIANAPOLIS — Two lawmakers representing Porter County at the Statehouse are hosting a town hall meeting Saturday in Portage and Feb. 23 in Chesterton.
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, and state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said they're interested in getting constituent feedback on the various proposals pending before the Indiana House and Senate.
"I want to give our constituents an update on the work being done at the Indiana General Assembly," Moseley said. "I also want to hear their thoughts about legislation currently being debated at the Statehouse and other issues they are concerned about."
The Portage meeting is set for 9 a.m. Region time Saturday at Oakwood Hall, 2100 Willowcreek Rd.
The Feb. 23 event is at 12 p.m. in Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway.