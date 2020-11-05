State lawmakers may have accidentally deleted Lake County governing procedures

CROWN POINT — The ongoing separation-of-powers dispute between the Lake County Council and the Lake County Commissioners is heading to court — just not in the way anyone expected.
Ray Szarmach, the council's attorney, received council permission Thursday to file a lawsuit seeking judicial clarification of the process by which county ordinances are enacted.
It seems the 2019 Indiana General Assembly deleted from state law the special rules underlying policy making in Lake and St. Joseph counties, including the requirement that the commissioners consent to council-approved ordinances, as well as the procedures for the commissioners to veto an ordinance and for the council to override that veto.
Until recently, there have been no commissioner vetoes of council ordinances in Lake County, so no one appears to have realized the rules had changed from a statute originally adopted in 1981.
It's also not clear the General Assembly knew what it was doing, since the deletion was buried on page 124 of a relatively noncontroversial 130-page legislative proposal that made myriad changes to Indiana election laws.
Those changes in Senate Enrolled Act 560 included eliminating from the Indiana Code the transition process to a one-person county executive in Allen County after that notion was rejected in a 2014 voter referendum and the transition language no longer was needed.
Immediately following that section of the legislation was deletion of the ordinance adoption procedures in Lake County, which lawmakers might have assumed were tied to the failed Allen County reforms since the statute only indirectly referred to Lake County and the Legislative Services Agency explanatory note accompanying the proposal did not mention Lake County at all.
The sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, did not respond to an email message seeking comment on the issue.
Notably, state statutes still say the county commissioners may veto a council ordinance. But the commissioners must do so "in the manner described by" the now-deleted procedures, which is impossible.
"We need to get that clarified," Szarmach said. "It affects every veto, everything we do for the future, for the next 100 years."
Szarmach said he hopes a judge will issue a declaratory judgment restoring the prior procedure.
Otherwise, Lake County officials will have to ask the General Assembly to replace it in state law when representatives and senators return to the Statehouse in January, he said.
In the meantime, the council still is planning to vote Tuesday to override the commissioners' vetoes of its ordinances seizing control of county purchasing and data processing from the commissioners.
The commissioners' veto messages proclaim, among other things, that purchasing and data processing both require forming contracts, which is a power specifically and exclusively delegated to the county executive under state law.
It would violate the separation of powers if the council both appropriated the money for county government operations and directly controlled how the money is spent, the veto messages say.
A council majority contends the commissioners lack the authority to oversee county purchasing and data processing because a never-implemented 1981 Indiana statute delegates those powers in Lake County to the the county council.
Several councilmen also object to Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, repeatedly questioning the need for some spending items, particularly for the sheriff, even after funding for the purchases had been approved by the county council.
Prior to the latest confusion, the commissioners reportedly were considering filing a lawsuit to halt the power grab if the council overrode the commissioners' vetoes.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Adam Scheeringa
Alan Martinez
Bethany Roach
Brandon Smith
Brian Garza
Britton Wilson
Carlos Andrade
Catherine Bergen
Chad Laffoon
Charles Snyder
Cristina Galka
Dajionay James
Danielle Thomas
David Ledesma
David Wilson
Dejuan Eskew
Dermonta Ramsey
Drequan Crowder
Dustyn Boyd
Dwan McDowell
Earl Warner
Edward Bellmore
Edward Lopez
Eliot Flores
Franklin Swopes
Guiyou Shen
Jamaille Shaw
James Fontecchio
James Roberson
Jeffrey Hudgins
Jeremiah Burns
John Crawley
Jordan Lewis
Jordan Reel
Jordyn Schierberl
Jorge Galan
Jose Lopez
Jose Nunez
Jose Rivera
Joseph Olivotto
Kaylan White
Keith McCoy
Kristopher Earl
Lanie Phillips
Lonnie Hutton
Mauricio Torres Mancilla
Melissa Kerns
Michael Melendez
Orlando Cabrales
Paige Del Real
Peter Reindl
Richard Vinet
Robert Mundo
Samuel Bramwell
Samuel Camacho
Samuel Readus
Scott Kennedy
Stacy Kwilas
Tyran James
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.