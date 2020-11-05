State lawmakers may have accidentally deleted Lake County governing procedures

Immediately following that section of the legislation was deletion of the ordinance adoption procedures in Lake County, which lawmakers might have assumed were tied to the failed Allen County reforms since the statute only indirectly referred to Lake County and the Legislative Services Agency explanatory note accompanying the proposal did not mention Lake County at all.

The sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, did not respond to an email message seeking comment on the issue.

Notably, state statutes still say the county commissioners may veto a council ordinance. But the commissioners must do so "in the manner described by" the now-deleted procedures, which is impossible.

"We need to get that clarified," Szarmach said. "It affects every veto, everything we do for the future, for the next 100 years."

Szarmach said he hopes a judge will issue a declaratory judgment restoring the prior procedure.

Otherwise, Lake County officials will have to ask the General Assembly to replace it in state law when representatives and senators return to the Statehouse in January, he said.