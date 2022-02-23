State lawmakers open door for nuclear power use in Indiana

Indiana is the sole Midwestern state that avoided the nuclear power fad of the 1970s and 1980s.

But, like many popular trends, Indiana may finally join the party some 40 years late.

State lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to legislation directing the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adopt rules by July 1, 2023, that would permit small modular nuclear reactors be used to generate electricity in the Hoosier State.

Senate Enrolled Act 271 does not mandate any utilities switch to nuclear power. Rather, it opens the door for utilities to consider constructing a nuclear generating facility by putting in place the regulations that would guide its development and use.

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, the sponsor of the measure, said nuclear is a "cleaner energy" option that ensures Indiana can meet its base load energy needs as Hoosier utilities continue retiring coal-fired power stations in favor of renewables.

"The sun doesn't always shine and the wind doesn't always blow," Soliday said. "So we need to have multiple pathways."

The legislation defines a small modular nuclear reactor as a device capable of generating fewer than 350 megawatts, or about 65% of the capacity of the coal-fired Michigan City Generating Station, or 44% of the capacity of the Meadow Lake Wind Farm located along Interstate 65 south of Northwest Indiana.

Soliday likened the devices — which currently aren't in use anywhere in the United States — to the nuclear devices used to power U.S. Navy ships and submarines for decades.

"They are order of magnitudes safer. They fail passive instead of fail active. They will be certified in probably 2023," Soliday said.

"There are folks who will make comparisons with them and the reactors that we currently have. There is no comparison. None. They don't cost as much, they're much safer, and the regulatory process will be different — but there will still need to be a regulatory process."

Critics of the measure, including state Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said there's no need for Indiana to lead the way with small modular nuclear reactors, especially with rules that give utilities built-in profits and other IURC incentives, as well as allowing utilities to recoup potentially billions of dollars in construction costs from ratepayers prior to the reactors actually generating any electricity.

"You're really taking a prototype technology and you're encouraging someone to come in and work out the kinks in our state while the ratepayers pay for it," Pierce said.

"Let these people prove their stuff really works before we make the ratepayers pay for what might end up being a giant white elephant."

In response, Soliday lashed out by condemning "far left" activists seeking to delay nuclear power deployment, China's use of child labor to mine battery components, and the "Obama administration" for requiring scrubbers be installed to reduce air pollution at U.S. coal-fired power plants.

"I don't usually like to get hyperbolic like this but I am tired of the extremism," Soliday said.

That spurred Pierce to accuse Soliday of violating a House rule against impugning the integrity of any member because Soliday seemed to suggest Pierce is an extremist.

After an extended recess, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, intervened to calm things down.

Soliday was not made to publicly answer for his remarks or subject to potential censure by the chamber, according to a recording of the House session.

"It's easy, frankly, when you disagree on a policy to get emotional because you care," Huston said. "Sometimes it can be taken quite personally. So it's important to stay above that, and we'll continue to work to stay above that."

The legislation ultimately was approved, 70-22, after previously passing the Senate, 39-9.

It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

