State lawmakers swim away from Lake Michigan beach use, seawall disputes

After inadvertently wading into contentious debates over Lake Michigan beach ownership and Long Beach seawall placement last week, the House Local Government Committee decided Thursday to swim away as fast as possible.

State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, the committee chairman, said he worked with the panel's top Democrat, state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, to craft a variety of possible amendments to Senate Bill 100 addressing those two hot-button issues.

In the end, however, Zent decided only to tweak the underlying proposal, which authorizes property owners, in certain circumstances, to repair or replace a damaged or destroyed residential structure that no longer conforms to local zoning standards.

Chyung said he believes Zent opted against including the Lake Michigan and seawall provisions because House Republicans already had rejected attempts by state Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, to push those issues in House Bill 1031.

