State lawmakers turn away proposal to fix Southlake Mall tax refund issue

The General Assembly will not immediately address a tax issue poised to have a huge impact on the public services provided by several Region taxing districts, particularly the city of Hobart and the Merrillville Community School Corp.

Despite pleas by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the Republican-controlled Senate voted 36-9 along party lines Friday to reject an attempt to insert the needed fix into Senate Bill 3.

Most senators seemed satisfied with a pledge by state Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, that he will help resolve the issue on an informal basis in coming weeks or consider changing the law early next year.

The issue stems from a Sept. 22, 2021, Indiana Supreme Court ruling that ordered the property tax assessment for Southlake Mall to revert to its 2010 amount from the considerably higher valuations applied to the mall for the 2011-14 tax years.

As a result of the assessment change, the mall is owed a property tax refund totaling approximately $19 million from Hobart, Merrillville schools, Lake County, Ross Township, Lake County Public Library District and Lake County Solid Waste District, which current state law requires be paid as a single, lump sum.

Melton proposed changing a single date in the Indiana Code to 2010 from 2014 to allow the affected taxing districts to repay the money to the mall over a 5- to 10-year period as a credit against future property taxes instead of immediately in cash.

A 2020 state law authorized the alternative method of repayment of large property tax refunds for assessments made after Dec. 31, 2014. It's not currently available for the mall case because the relevant reassessment occurred in 2011.

Melton warned that "catastrophic" impacts to public services are likely if the law is not changed because neither the city nor the school district likely has sufficient cash to cover the lump sum payment and maintain operations.

"The purpose of this is to give them an opportunity to make these payments in a responsible way," Melton said.

The statutory change still can be added to the legislation in the House, or to nearly any other measure under consideration during the General Assembly's rare summer special session.