State leaders traveling to Italy, Canada next week to promote Indiana as business destination

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana government and business leaders are traveling internationally next week to pitch Italy's automotive industry and Canada's agricultural sector on the benefits of partnering with the Hoosier State.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Commerce Secretary Jim Schellinger are set to visit northern Italy Sept. 19 to 21 for meetings with corporate leaders looking to expand to the United States, and to celebrate the opening of Dallara Academy, an auto racing educational facility.
"Indiana and Italy share a rich heritage for auto racing and manufacturing," said Holcomb, a Republican.
"We’re proud to be home to Dallara, a premier Italian automotive company, and this trip will be an ideal opportunity to build on our shared successes by putting the pedal to the metal in our race to bring more global automotive and racing companies to our state."
According to the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the state's commerce agency, two of the 30 Italian companies already operating in the state are located in Northwest Indiana: ITR America, an earth-moving products and parts supplier based in Hobart; and fastener manufacturer Contmid Group, of Valparaiso.
Prior to the governor's trip, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and State Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler are leading a delegation from Indiana's agricultural industry to Manitoba, Canada, on Sept. 16 to 19.
The visit with business and farm leaders in Canada's leading agricultural province is aimed at promoting economic development and further growing the international ties established in March during Holcomb's Canadian trade mission.
"Manitoba is at the center of Canadian agriculture, so this trip is an excellent opportunity for us to not only demonstrate our global leadership in the industry, but also cultivate our relationship with Canada, which can open the door to new markets," Crouch said.
The costs of the state delegations traveling to Italy and Canada are being paid using private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.