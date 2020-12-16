State leaders urging Hoosiers to stay home for the holidays

She said any person considering attending a holiday gathering should check the COVID-19 community spread level of both where they live and where they're going, and to opt instead for perhaps a virtual visit instead of celebrating with people away from home.

For example, Lake County is among 26 Indiana counties currently at the highest-possible "red" level for COVID-19 spread. Porter County is one notch lower at "orange," but following all the "red" restrictions to try to reduce the spread.

In every case, Box said holiday hosts should require all guests wear a face mask, except when eating or drinking; ensure social distancing guidelines are followed; avoid singing or shouting, which more easily spread droplets; and have just one person touch serving utensils at meals.

"I know this guidance is hard and yet another reminder of all that we have sacrificed in 2020," Box said. "But I encourage you to get creative and think outside the box for your own family, and for all those empty seats around the table this year."

According to the State Department of Health, more than 7,100 Indiana residents have died of COVID-19 since March, or approximately 1 in every 1,000 Hoosiers.

