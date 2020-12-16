State leaders urging Hoosiers to stay home for the holidays

State leaders are encouraging Hoosiers to consider forgoing holiday celebrations this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic to give everyone in their family a better chance to be around to celebrate next year, and for many more years to come.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is recommending holiday celebrations be limited to only those people already living in your household who are diligent about wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing their hands and staying home when they're sick.
"You increase the risk any time you introduce people from outside your immediate household, that includes your college students who have been away or your grown children or grandchildren who live elsewhere," Box said.
"Indoor locations and longer gatherings, as well as the number of people at a gathering, can pose an increased risk during these times. Before engaging in any gatherings consider how people are behaving, not only at the gathering but before they arrive at the gathering."
Box said under no circumstances should a person attend a holiday gathering who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has COVID-19 symptoms, is awaiting COVID-19 test results, been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or is at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
She said any person considering attending a holiday gathering should check the COVID-19 community spread level of both where they live and where they're going, and to opt instead for perhaps a virtual visit instead of celebrating with people away from home.
For example, Lake County is among 26 Indiana counties currently at the highest-possible "red" level for COVID-19 spread. Porter County is one notch lower at "orange," but following all the "red" restrictions to try to reduce the spread.
In every case, Box said holiday hosts should require all guests wear a face mask, except when eating or drinking; ensure social distancing guidelines are followed; avoid singing or shouting, which more easily spread droplets; and have just one person touch serving utensils at meals.
"I know this guidance is hard and yet another reminder of all that we have sacrificed in 2020," Box said. "But I encourage you to get creative and think outside the box for your own family, and for all those empty seats around the table this year."
According to the State Department of Health, more than 7,100 Indiana residents have died of COVID-19 since March, or approximately 1 in every 1,000 Hoosiers.
The governor acknowledged there is light at the end of the tunnel with COVID-19 vaccines now being distributed to front-line health care workers, and eventually to all Hoosiers who want one sometime in 2021.
But Holcomb said Indiana still is in the tunnel, and Hoosiers need to continue following all the COVID-19 prevention measures for the foreseeable future, including avoiding contact with others outside their households, even during the holidays.
To that end, Indiana's Republican chief executive recently joined Republican and Democratic Midwestern governors in a joint video message urging residents of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota to put off holiday gatherings until next year.
"Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk," the governors said.
"We owe it to the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this pandemic to do our part and be smart this holiday season."
WATCH NOW: Midwestern governors holiday message
WATCH NOW: Indiana coronavirus press conference for Dec. 16, 2020
