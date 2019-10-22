Hoosiers aware of improper or illegal spending by local government officials soon may get a dedicated hotline to report the malfeasance for investigation by the state.
A legislative study committee agreed Monday to continue crafting a proposal, for consideration during the 2020 General Assembly, to establish a hotline for the general public to report financial or criminal misdeeds by county, city, town, township or school leaders.
State Sen. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, said taxpayers currently have no clear place to turn if they suspect local officials are corrupt, and a single, state-run hotline would ensure their concerns are heard and investigated.
"We have so many things in the government and it's hard for people to know where things are," Spartz said.
She recommended the State Board of Accounts, which routinely audits the spending of all local governments, be put in charge of the hotline, perhaps in conjunction with the Indiana Inspector General, who currently investigates malfeasance by state officials and employees.
State Auditor Paul Joyce, who leads the State Board of Accounts, said his office already fields reports from local government employees alleging violations of the law or the misuse of public resources.
He said the general public is welcome to contact his office with similar claims.
But Joyce cautioned that establishing and publicizing a hotline for such reports likely would require doubling his current staff of 15 investigators, along with changing state law to set standards for what must be investigated and to protect the anonymity of citizen whistleblowers.
State Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, agreed that a hotline could lead to too many spurious reports from people mad about perfectly legal decisions made by local officials — each of which would have to be investigated, consuming limited state resources.
"I have neighbors who don't even know what branch of government I'm in, let alone whether the clerk-treasurer of the town is absconding with money," Lehman said.
He said citizens who are knowledgeable enough to be aware of illegal action by local leaders already know to contact their county prosecutor, the State Board of Accounts or their state representative or senator to report it.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, noted Indiana already has several separate hotlines to report child abuse, elder abuse, Medicaid fraud and other suspected crimes.
She said perhaps the Legislature should look at combining all the hotlines into a single answering point that would refer citizen reports to the appropriate state investigatory agency, including allegations of local government malfeasance.
"I think we ought to look at this as a bigger issue as to how do consumers and citizens make complaints," Tallian said.