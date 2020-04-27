State orders nursing homes to improve COVID-19 communications

The State Department of Health is requiring all Indiana nursing homes and long-term care facilities to provide daily updates to residents, and their designated representatives, on the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths at the facility.
The mandate, issued Monday, is intended to calm concerns and fears among nursing home residents and their families, as well as address potential misinformation, according to Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
"We firmly believe that every resident and designated representative has the right to know what's going on in their facility," he said.
Under the plan, every nursing home and long-term care facility must identify a designated contact person to send a daily email, text message or voicemail to residents, and their representatives, listing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at the facility in the past 24 hours, along with details on the steps being taken to prevent spread of the coronavirus at the facility.
The contact person also must be available to listen and respond to COVID-19 inquiries and cannot hide behind a full voicemail box, according to the guidelines.
State records show there are 535 nursing homes and 202 licensed assisted living facilities in the state that are home to 65,000 total residents.
They've been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus — similar to all communal residences — but especially due to the advanced age and underlying medical conditions of most nursing home residents.
According to the state health department, 1,467 nursing home residents in 148 different facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday.
That's slightly more than 2% of Indiana's entire nursing home population and approximately 10% of Indiana's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
Records show there have been 260 deaths attributed to coronavirus among nursing home residents, accounting for nearly one-third of Indiana's coronavirus deaths.
Going forward, Rusyniak said Indiana will update its nursing home coronavirus case count and deaths every Monday, but it will not publicly identify the nursing homes where COVID-19 infections and deaths are occurring.
"We believe it's the individual facilities that are best positioned to know what's going on in their location and to communicate that to residents and their loved ones," Rusyniak said.
The numbers also will not include the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths among nursing home staff members. Rusyniak said it would be too difficult to track since staffers often work at multiple nursing homes.
Nursing home residents, or their family members, who are not receiving daily coronavirus updates from their facility can send an email to familyoutreach@isdh.in.gov to request a state investigation.
