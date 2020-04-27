State orders nursing homes to improve COVID-19 communications

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The State Department of Health is requiring all Indiana nursing homes and long-term care facilities to provide daily updates to residents, and their designated representatives, on the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths at the facility.

The mandate, issued Monday, is intended to calm concerns and fears among nursing home residents and their families, as well as address potential misinformation, according to Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

"We firmly believe that every resident and designated representative has the right to know what's going on in their facility," he said.

Under the plan, every nursing home and long-term care facility must identify a designated contact person to send a daily email, text message or voicemail to residents, and their representatives, listing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at the facility in the past 24 hours, along with details on the steps being taken to prevent spread of the coronavirus at the facility.

The contact person also must be available to listen and respond to COVID-19 inquiries and cannot hide behind a full voicemail box, according to the guidelines.