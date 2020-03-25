State ownership, public recreational use of Lake Michigan shoreline codified in Indiana law

The law also mandates local governments, in an emergency situation, must approve or reject permits for seawall repairs, or new seawalls, within 10 days — otherwise, the permit automatically is approved.

In addition, the statute provides civil immunity to lake-adjacent property owners, in most circumstances, if the public cuts across their properties to access the state-owned portion of the shoreline.

The measure was approved 78-15 in the House, and 36-13 by the Senate.

Many senators and representatives opposing the law said they favored the Gundersons and other lake-adjacent property owners in Long Beach in their repeated unsuccessful efforts to carve out private beaches along Lake Michigan.

A similar legal claim by three Porter homeowners seeking to gain exclusive authority over a Lake Michigan beach, or payment for it being taken away from them, currently is pending at the federal court in Hammond.

A ruling is expected soon on Indiana's motion to dismiss that lawsuit based on the state's argument the Porter residents never owned the shoreline below the ordinary high-water mark, no matter what their deeds suggest, and they, therefore, are not entitled to any compensation for "losing" property that Gunderson made clear Indiana has held title to since statehood in 1816.