State police commended for reducing truck crashes through frequent enforcement inspections

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier State, as the "Crossroads of America," sees more than its fair share of commercial vehicle traffic, particularly the tens of thousands of semitrailers that daily travel through Northwest Indiana on the Borman Expressway.
On Wednesday, the officers and civilian employees at the Indiana State Police, who make sure those trucks and drivers are following the law and safety standards, were deemed best in the nation by the American Transportation Research Institute.
Institute researchers compared data for all 50 states on truck traffic enforcement inspection rates and truck crashes to determine that Indiana is doing more than any other state to reduce truck crashes, and the accompanying fatalities, injuries and property damage.
According to the institute's 2018 report, only the considerably larger and more populous California conducted more traffic enforcement inspections than Indiana, 37,318 to 31,023. But Indiana recorded 5,922 fewer truck crashes than the Golden State.
Rebecca Brewster, president of the research institute, presented Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and state police officials a plaque commemorating the state's best-in-the-nation status.
Indiana also topped all others in the institute's most recent previous analysis in 2011.
"For us to be recognized as leading the way is very meaningful," Holcomb said.
"I'm proud to stand with these men and women who wake up each and every day and don't know what's coming at them, but they just knock it out of the park."
Maj. Jon Smithers, head of the state police commercial vehicle enforcement division, said he was happy to accept the award on behalf of his team and all Hoosiers.
"Indiana is a high-volume commercial vehicle state, and unfortunately we have our share of commercial vehicle crashes," Smithers said. "But our men and women work very hard to try to limit the number we do have."