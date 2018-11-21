State poultry association donates 75 tons of food for needy Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb this week accepted a donation of 150,000 pounds, or 75 tons, of poultry products for distribution to Hoosiers in need during the holiday season.
The 71st annual gift from the Indiana State Poultry Association included chicken, duck, turkey and more than 600,000 eggs.
"Indiana's poultry producers are remarkable," Holcomb said. "Year after year, they provide thousands of meals for Hoosiers in need."
"I commend their goodwill and encourage others to follow their example this holiday season."
The donated poultry products will be distributed to food banks across the state and from there provided to Hoosier families unable to afford a holiday meal.
Bruce Kettler, director of the state agriculture department, said he's grateful for the community spirit of Indiana's poultry producers.
"They are important to our state's social and economic well-being, and I applaud their generosity," Kettler said.
Indiana is one of the top poultry producing states in the country.
It ranks No. 1 in duck production, No. 2 in egg production and No. 3 for turkeys, according to federal data.
Altogether, state records show Indiana's poultry sector annually contributes more than $9.5 billion to the state's economy and is responsible for more than 11,000 Hoosier jobs.
Paul Brennan, executive vice president of the poultry association, said it's no accident that Indiana's poultry industry is so large and diverse.
"Geographically we may be the smallest state west of the Appalachian mountains, but we are an agrarian powerhouse with cropland for soybeans and corn," Brennan said.
"Our family farmers excel at efficiently turning those crops into high quality protein eggs, turkey, duck and chicken."