State recommends no trick-or-treating, screaming this Halloween

The state's top health official is cautioning Hoosiers that traditional Halloween activities, such as trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties, haunted houses, or hay rides with strangers, may be a bit too spooky this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box isn't using her authority to prohibit what she described as "high-risk" Halloween activities, but Box is strongly encouraging Hoosiers to consider alternatives that reduce their potential exposure to the coronavirus.
"I'm not trying to be the witch who ruined Halloween. But I don't want COVID-19 to take that role either," Box said. "So know your risk and plan accordingly. Get creative and have a fun and safe Halloween."
No matter what, Box said individuals who have COVID-19, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have COVID-19 symptoms, should not participate in any Halloween festivities or give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
She also said anyone with an underlying health condition, or who lives with someone with underlying health conditions, would be wise to refrain from Halloween activities.
"Every Hoosier needs to carefully consider the risk that comes with the activities that you want to participate in," Box said.
Unfortunately, she said traditional Halloween activities tend to be most risky because they take people outside their social bubble and puts them in close contact with strangers, often in crowded indoor spaces where social distancing is difficult or impossible.
Box said even screaming in mock or real fear is unusually dangerous this year because screaming sends droplets potentially infected with COVID-19 further through the air.
"If you're going to a haunted house or any other scary event where screaming might occur, you should stay even more than 6 feet away from others who aren't in your family to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19," Box said.
Box urged Hoosiers to choose to participate in "low risk" Halloween activities close to home with their families, such as carving pumpkins, making and putting up decorations, or doing an at-home scavenger hunt.
She said Hoosiers open to "moderate" risk might partake in grab-and-go trick-or-treating where candy is left in individual bags at the end of a driveway, participate in a socially distanced neighborhood costume parade, visit a pumpkin patch, or watch a Halloween movie projected outdoors.
"I would encourage people to look at your community, look at your streets, and make it safe as possible," Box said.
In every circumstance, Box said Hoosiers should maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing from non-household members; wear a cloth face mask, not a Halloween mask, when social distancing is not possible; and regularly wash their hands before, during and after Halloween activities.
She also noted local health authorities are empowered to restrict or prohibit Halloween activities if needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
