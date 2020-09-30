State recommends no trick-or-treating, screaming this Halloween

The state's top health official is cautioning Hoosiers that traditional Halloween activities, such as trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties, haunted houses, or hay rides with strangers, may be a bit too spooky this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box isn't using her authority to prohibit what she described as "high-risk" Halloween activities, but Box is strongly encouraging Hoosiers to consider alternatives that reduce their potential exposure to the coronavirus.

"I'm not trying to be the witch who ruined Halloween. But I don't want COVID-19 to take that role either," Box said. "So know your risk and plan accordingly. Get creative and have a fun and safe Halloween."

No matter what, Box said individuals who have COVID-19, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have COVID-19 symptoms, should not participate in any Halloween festivities or give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

She also said anyone with an underlying health condition, or who lives with someone with underlying health conditions, would be wise to refrain from Halloween activities.

"Every Hoosier needs to carefully consider the risk that comes with the activities that you want to participate in," Box said.