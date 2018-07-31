INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers struggling with past-due mortgage payments after involuntarily losing their jobs or having their pay cut once again can request federally funded state assistance of up to $30,000 through Indiana's Hardest Hit Fund.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority in July reopened applications for the program, following a yearlong hiatus, once it determined there were sufficient resources remaining from the initial $283 million federal grant to aid more Hoosiers.
"Both the economy and the housing market in Indiana have bounced back dramatically since we were first awarded Hardest Hit Fund dollars in 2011," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, chairwoman of the IHCDA board.
"Understanding these positive changes, which include a record low in the state's unemployment rate, we adjusted our program to best address the current needs homeowners have in our state."
To qualify for the program, applicants must own a single Indiana home that is their primary residence, have past-due mortgage payments as a result of an involuntary employment-related hardship that occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2015, be making current mortgage payments but unable to pay their past-due balance, and meet income-eligibility requirements.
Applications can be submitted online at 877gethope.org, or by calling the Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network at 877-438-4673 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays.
More than 10,000 Hoosier homeowners in all 92 counties so far have taken advantage of the Hardest Hit Fund to stay in their homes despite economic hardships, said Jacob Sipe, IHCDA executive director.
"We are pleased to be in a position to reopen the application portal and provide targeted and immediate assistance to working Hoosiers who have fallen behind on their mortgage," Sipe said.