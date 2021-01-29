State Rep. Thaddeus Jones named to lead House Insurance Committee

The reorganization of the Illinois House of Representatives under recently elected speaker Chris Welch has led to a new role for State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City.

Jones has been named chair of the House Committee on Insurance, where he plans to focus on expanding telehealth and mental health coverage, and increasing minority leadership in the insurance industry.

"I am proud to take on the crucial role of leading Illinois' ongoing effort to expand access to high-quality, affordable health care," Jones said in a news release. "While we have made great strides recently in improving our insurance laws, there is still a lot of work to do, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Bringing more services to those who have been isolated because of COVID is a goal for Jones, along with increasing diversity among providers.