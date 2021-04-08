State Rep. Thaddeus Jones to host virtual meeting on redistricting

Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, is pictured on the floor of the Bank of Springfield Center during the House's lame duck session in January.
Provided by BlueRoomStream.com
State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, is seeking input from south suburban residents on the legislative redistricting process via a virtual hearing.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. today in Virtual Room 1 at
www.ilga.gov/houseaudvid.asp.
"Widespread public participation in the redistricting process is key to ensuring fair drawing of Illinois districts," Jones said in a news release. "We live in a diverse community, and I want to hear every perspective. I encourage everyone in our community to take advantage of any opportunity they get to make their voices heard."
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Going for a ride
Taking full advantage of a beautiful day, Crown Point residents Dorothy Lindell and her granddaughter April Przyborski trot out their miniature horses "Velvet" and "Skylar" at the Lake County Fairgrounds Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Catching air
Seventeen-year-old Ernest Peterson catches air as he skates on his scooter Monday at the Crown Point Skate Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
School zone
Traffic Control Specialists workers paint "SCHOOL" in the school zone on Center Street near Main Street in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Easter basket distribution
Shontrai Irving, center, and Debra White, members of the Outreach Committee of the Lake County Bar Association, deliver Easter baskets to Pam Key, of the Sojourner Truth House, Tuesday in Gary. The group created Easter baskets for children at the Carmelite Home, the Village of Hope and Sojourner Truth House using donations provided by attorneys in the Region and students at Purdue University Northwest.
John Luke, The Times
Easter basket distribution
Shontrai Irving and other members of the Outreach Committee of the Lake County Bar Association deliver Easter baskets for children Tuesday to the Sojourner Truth House . “We’re practicing lawyers who want to make a difference in our community,” he said. Donations were provided by attorneys in the Region and students at Purdue University Northwest. Nearly 130 baskets will be distributed over the next few days.
John Luke, The Times
Easter basket distribution
Kristy Olsen, left, Sister Peg Spindler and Beverly Worthington, of the Sojourner Truth House check names of Easter baskets delivered Tuesday by members of the Outreach Committee of the Lake County Bar Association for childrenat the Village of Hope and Sojourner Truth House. Donations were provided by attorneys in the Region and students at Purdue University Northwest. Nearly 130 baskets will be distributed over the next few days.
John Luke, The Times
040121-spt-bsh-whe-sc_2
South Central’s Brady Glisic collides with Wheeler third baseman Jackson Smith on Wednesday in Union Mills.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
040121-spt-bsh-whe-sc_7
Wheeler’s Jackson Smith and Sean Conroy collide as the both go for a fly ball in the infield against South Central on Wednesday in Union Mills.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
040121-spt-bsh-whe-sc_12
South Central pitcher Todd Snyder moves towards first on a ground ball from Wheeler’s Jackson Smith on Wednesday in Union Mills.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
040121-spt-bsh-whe-sc_5
South Central’s Bradley Ferrell pitches against Wheeler as a light snow falls during the sixth inning Wednesday in Union Mills.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Marian Catholic at DePaul Prep football
Marian Catholic's Randall Nauden, far right, fends off DePaul Prep's Dominic Covington on Thursday in Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Marian Catholic at DePaul Prep football
Marian Catholic's Victor Cooksey leaps into the endzone over DePaul Prep's Aramis Olson on Thursday in Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Marian Catholic at DePaul Prep football
Marian Catholic's Kyle Thomas, left, sheds DePaul Prep's Dominic Covington on Thursday in Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Marian Catholic at DePaul Prep football
Marian Catholic's Ronald Thomas looks for room to run on the quarterback keeper on Thursday in Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Marian Catholic at DePaul Prep football
Marian Catholic's Randall Nauden, right, tries to find room to run as he's trailed by DePaul Prep's Michael Battaglini on Thursday in Chicago.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Stations of the Cross with Bishop Robert J. McClory, of the Diocese of Gary prays the Stations
The Most Rev. Robert McClory, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Gary, begins the trail of the cross as he and hundreds of visitors to the Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John gather on Good Friday.
John Luke, The Times
Stations of the Cross with Bishop Robert J. McClory, of the Diocese of Gary prays the Stations
The Most Rev. Robert McClory, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Gary, leads hundreds in prayer at the Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John on Good Friday.
John Luke, The Times
Stations of the Cross with Bishop Robert J. McClory, of the Diocese of Gary prays the Stations
Visitors to the Stations of the Cross kneel in prayer at the 12th Station, the depiction of Christ dying on the cross, at Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John on Good Friday.
John Luke, The Times
Stations of the Cross with Bishop Robert J. McClory, of the Diocese of Gary prays the Stations
Genevieve Biskner, 2, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, hugs a statue of Jesus blessing Mary Magdalene on Friday at the Stations of the Cross in St. John’s Shrine of Christ's Passion.
John Luke, The Times
Hispanic tradition recalls Jesus final moments
Mary, portrayed by Patricia Cervantes, left, and Mary Magdalene, portrayed by Patricia Zepeda, attend the body of Jesus (Angel Pedroza) as parishioners of St. Francis Xavier do a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Parishioners of St. Francis Xavier do a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus
Jesus (Angel Pedroza) falls for the first time as he carries the Cross.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Parishioners of St. Francis Xavier do a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus
Jesus (Angel Pedroza) carries the cross as parishioners of St. Francis Xavier do a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Parishioners of St. Francis Xavier do a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus
Jesus (Angel Pedroza) and two thieves are crucified in a re-enactment at St. Francis Xavier Church in Lake Station.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class A boys basketball state final: Kouts vs. Barr-Reeve
Barr-Reeve's Devin Graber, left, and Kouts' Parker Kneifel tumble to the floor scrambling for a loose ball on Saturday during the Class A boys basketball state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Class A boys basketball state final: Kouts vs. Barr-Reeve
Kouts' Hunter Kneifel, right, can't get a rebound over Barr-Reeve's Curt Hopf on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Class A boys basketball state final: Kouts vs. Barr-Reeve
Kouts fans cheer on the Mustangs during a timeout on Saturday during the Class A boys basketball state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Class A boys basketball state final: Kouts vs. Barr-Reeve
Kouts' Parker Kneifel reacts on the bench after fouling out on Saturday during the Class A boys basketball state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point/Andrean: Softball
Andrean’s Libby Voliva stops a low line drive down the first-base line by Crown Point’s Kaleigh Klingberg in the second inning Saturday at Andrean.
John Luke, The Times
Crown Point/Andrean: Softball
Andrean’s Julia Schutz attempts to catch a fly ball off the bat of Crown Point’s Grace Lucka in the fourth inning Saturday at Andrean.
John Luke, The Times
Crown Point/Andrean: Softball
Crown Point’s Marianna Serratos is safe at first base Saturday at Andrean.
John Luke, The Times
Crown Point/Andrean: Softball
Andrean’s Avery Antczak is safe at second base as Crown Point’s Anna Hooloway receives the throw Saturday at Andrean.
John Luke, The Times
Crown Point/Andrean: Softball
Crown Point pitcher Madi Elish celebrates a strikeout against Andrean on Saturday in Merrillville.
John Luke, The Times
040421-nws-dillinger_01
On Saturday morning, the original escape vehicle used by famous criminal John Dillinger made its way back to Crown Point. Backed by an entourage, which included several road vehicles, helicopters and a television production crew from Discovery Channel, the car returned to the town's historic Lake County Sheriff's House and Jail for the first time in 87 years.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
040421-nws-dillinger_02
On Saturday morning, spectators and officials were able to get an up close look at the Dillinger escape vehicle before it made its way back to Crown Point's downtown square.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
040421-nws-dillinger_07
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez poses for a photo while sitting inside John Dillinger's escape vehicle on Saturday morning in Crown Point.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
040421-nws-dillinger_06
Police officers and civilians stand outside of Lake County Sheriff's House and Jail, as they await the parade led by John Dillinger's escape vehicle.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
The car John Dillinger used to escape from Crown Point returns to Crown Point.
The car John Dillinger used to escape from Crown Point drives by the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The car John Dillinger used to escape from Crown Point returns to Crown Point.
The car John Dillinger used to escape from Crown Point was brought back Saturday in Crown Point to be featured in a Discovery Channel program.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The car John Dillinger used to escape from Crown Point returns to Crown Point.
Mark Love of Avondale, Arizona exits the car John Dillinger used to escape from Crown Point. He restored the car and is the current owner.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The car John Dillinger used to escape from Crown Point returns to Crown Point.
Former Lake County Sheriff's Police deputy Don Kasper was married to the granddaughter of Patrick O'Malley who was the police officer killed by Dillinger's gang during a bank robbery in East Chicago.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Easter Sunday service
The Rev. Mark Wilkins delivers his sermon Sunday during Easter service at Crown Point’s First United Methodist Church.
John Luke, The Times
Easter Sunday service
Parishioners are socially distanced and wear masks during Easter service Sunday at Crown Point’s First United Methodist Church.
John Luke, The Times
Easter Sunday service
The Rev. Mark Wilkins delivers a sermon Sunday during Easter service at Crown Point’s First United Methodist Church.
John Luke, The Times
Easter Sunday service
The Rev. Mark Wilkins, right, visits with parishioners Sunday following 8 a.m. service at Crown Point’s First United Methodist Church.
John Luke, The Times
