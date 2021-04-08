 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Rep. Thaddeus Jones to host virtual meeting on redistricting
alert urgent

State Rep. Thaddeus Jones to host virtual meeting on redistricting

Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City (copy)
Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, is pictured on the floor of the Bank of Springfield Center during the House's lame duck session in January.
 Provided by BlueRoomStream.com

State Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City, is seeking input from south suburban residents on the legislative redistricting process via a virtual hearing.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. today in Virtual Room 1 at www.ilga.gov/houseaudvid.asp.

"Widespread public participation in the redistricting process is key to ensuring fair drawing of Illinois districts," Jones said in a news release. "We live in a diverse community, and I want to hear every perspective. I encourage everyone in our community to take advantage of any opportunity they get to make their voices heard."

For more information, email redistrictingcommittee@hds.ilga.gov.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sea turtles off US West Coast plummet

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts