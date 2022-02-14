State revenue continues to top expectations as Indiana lawmakers debate tax cut

House Republicans trying to convince their GOP Senate colleagues to support a package of tax cuts for Indiana businesses, and Hoosier workers to a lesser extent, may need only point to the state's January tax collections to make their case.

Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana took in $2.03 billion in revenue last month, including $976.2 million in sales tax receipts, and $906 million in individual income tax payments.

That total was $41.2 million, or 2.1%, more than anticipated by the state revenue forecast revised in December, as well as $223.9 million, or 12.4%, greater than the monthly revenue estimate used by state lawmakers in April as they crafted the two-year state spending plan.

Altogether, through seven months of the state budget year, data show Indiana tax collections are running $64.6 million, or 0.6%, ahead of the just-revised revenue forecast, and $1.05 billion, or 10.5%, over the revenue expected by the state budget.

House Bill 1002, approved 68-25 last month, would return a portion of that surplus by reducing the property taxes Indiana companies pay on manufacturing and other business equipment, exempt more production inputs from the 7% state sales tax, and eliminate the utility receipts tax paid by both businesses and consumers on their electric bills.

The legislation also would enable Hoosiers to keep more of their money in future years by gradually reducing the state's personal income tax rate to 3% in 2026 from the current 3.23%, ultimately reducing the tax burden of a worker earning $50,000 annually by a total of $115 a year.

"This is extra money we've taken from the taxpayers. So our job is to give it back if we don't need it," said state Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, the sponsor of the measure.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the legislation, when fully implemented, will reduce state revenue by approximately $1.3 billion a year, with about two-thirds of the tax benefits going to businesses.

Senate leaders, however, have signaled they're inclined to wait until the next state budget session in 2023 before considering any major tax cuts on the chance that Indiana's record-breaking revenue merely is a mirage created by record-breaking federal spending.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb likewise only has endorsed a minor change in how a tax paid by businesses on their manufacturing and production equipment is calculated.

He so far has declined to say whether he supports the other components of the House tax cut plan.

Democrats have argued the extra money could be put to better use by the state compared to giving Hoosier workers an extra $25 a year, or about a buck a paycheck, that probably won't make a meaningful difference in their lives.

For example, state Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis, said using the state's excess revenue to fund accessible, affordable child care would enable more Hoosiers, particularly women, to return to the workforce — alleviating the inability of Indiana businesses to find sufficient employees for all their available positions and getting more money flowing through the economy to help everyone else.

"This is one of the most fiscally irresponsible bills I've seen as a member of this Legislature," Hamilton said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.